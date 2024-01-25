Allaho: Willie Mullins' horse ruled out of Cheltenham Festival again

Allaho won at Cheltenham in 2021 and 2022 but missed last year

Two-time Ryanair Chase winner Allaho has been ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival for the second year running.

The Willie Mullins-trained horse strained a hock when winning at Thurles on Sunday.

A brilliant winner of the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham in 2021 and 2022, Allaho missed out on going for a treble last year with a rare abdominal condition.

The 10-year-old, owned by Cheveley Park Stud, finished third in last month's King George VI Chase at Kempton.

It is hoped Allaho might return for the Punchestown Festival in April.

This year's Cheltenham Festival takes place from 12 to 15 March.