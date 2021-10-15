Jonquel Jones only unanimous All-WNBA selection

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones earned her first All-WNBA first-team selection, joining duos from Seattle and Phoenix, which is currently chasing a championship. Each member of the All-WNBA first and second teams announced by the league on Friday is a previous All-WNBA selection.

Jones was listed on all 49 ballots (for 245 points) submitted by a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. She was the only unanimous selection. It's Jones' first-team debut after two second-team selections.

Jones was the near-unanimous pick for MVP this season with 48 of 49 votes.

All-WNBA first team

Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd are all first-team All-WNBA selections. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

The Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury filled the rest of the first team.

Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (212 points) and center Brittney Griner (197) made the team for the third time in their careers. The duo, alongside Diana Taurasi as the team's "Big Three," pushed the Mercury to a win over Chicago in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The best-of-five series is tied, 1-1, with Game 3 in a soldout Wintrust Arena in Chicago on Friday night (9 p.m. ET on ESPN2). Game 4 is also in Chicago on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Storm were the title favorites before the season after winning it all in 2020, but lost to the Mercury in the single-elimination second round. Forward Breanna Stewart (197), named to her third first team, missed that game due to injury. She has since undergone a minor repair and reinforcement of her Achilles tendon in her left leg, the team announced Thursday.

Storm guard Jewell Loyd (150) earned her first selection to the first team. She's been named to the second team once before.

Loyd, Stewart and Griner are all former No. 1 overall draft picks, and all but Jones are members of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold-medal team. Jones plays for Bosnia and Herzegovina and missed part of the 2021 season while playing at EuroBasket.

All-WNBA Second Team

Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot, who had the second triple-double in playoff history last month, is All-WNBA for a fourth consecutive season and fifth overall. She's led the league in assists for five consecutive seasons.

The rest of the second team consists of the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (177), Minnesota Lynx's Sylvia Fowles, Dallas Wings' Arike Ogunbowale and Washington Mystics forward Tina Charles.

Wilson and Ogunbowale are making their second consecutive All-WNBA team appearances.

*Calls my parents to tell them I made 2nd team All-WNBA*



Them: You didn’t make 1st team again?



😭 they truly humble me everyday lol. But in all honestly I’m blessed, All-Wnba two years in a row & that’s only year 3. Excited for the future, back in the gym I go ✌🏾 — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) October 15, 2021

It's the ninth overall honor for Charles and seventh for Fowles. Charles is the only 2021 All-WNBA player to miss the playoffs. She carried the Mystics through a tumultuous year of injuries and absences with a league-leading 23.4 points per game, which is also a career high.

First-team selections receive a $10,300 bonus and second-team selections receive $5,150.

Voting for the 2021 All-WNBA Teams (via WNBA)

2021 WNBA award season

Most Valuable Player: Jonquel Jones, Connecticut Sun

Most Improved Player: Brionna Jones, Connecticut Sun

Sixth Player of the Year: Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas Aces

Defensive Player of the Year: Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota Lynx

Rookie of the Year: Michaela Onyenwere, New York Liberty

Coach of the Year: Curt Miller, Connecticut Sun

Basketball Executive of the Year: Dan Padover, Las Vegas Aces

All-WNBA first team: Jonquel Jones (Sun), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Mercury), Brittney Griner (Mercury), Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm), Jewell Loyd (Storm)

All-WNBA second team: A'ja Wilson (Aces), Sylvia Fowles (Lynx), Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), Tina Charles (Washington Mystics), Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky)

All-Defensive first team: Jonquel Jones (Sun), Brianna Turner (Phoenix Mercury), Sylvia Fowles (Lynx), Brittney Sykes (Los Angeles Sparks), Briann January (Sun)

All-Defensive second team: Breanna Stewart (Storm), Brionna Jones (Sun), Brittney Griner (Mercury), Jasmine Thomas (Sun), Ariel Atkins (Mystics)

All-Rookie team: Michaela Onyenwere (New York Liberty), Didi Richards (New York Liberty), Aari McDonald (Atlanta Dream), Charli Collier (Dallas Wings), Dana Evans (Sky)