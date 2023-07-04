All-Star replacements announced for Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Judge

MLB announced Tuesday its 2023 All-Star replacements for injured players Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Judge.

Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker will replace Trout after the Angels star suffered a broken hamate bone on Monday. Trout could be out for six to eight weeks. Tucker is hitting .293 with 13 home runs and 55 RB. He played a key role in the Astros' 2022 World Series title run, becoming the first player in franchise history to record multiple home runs in a World Series game.

Pirates closer David Bednar will step in for Kershaw on the NL roster. Bednar has a 1.44 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 16 saves.

The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the IL on Monday after he continued to deal with a shoulder injury. Kershaw reported discomfort in his left shoulder on June 27 during a game against the Colorado Rockies. He left that matchup, which ended in a Dodgers victory, in the sixth inning.

On the AL roster, Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco will take Judge's place. Franco is currently batting .286 with 10 home runs and 43 RBI. Judge suffered a torn ligament in his big toe after running into a wall at Dodger Stadium to make a catch on June 3.

"I’m feeling good, not great yet. We’re getting there,” Judge said to MLB.com. “I've got to be able to run. If I can run, then I can play."

Other AL All-Star replacements include Seattle pitcher George Kirby for Tampa Bay's Shane McClanahan (back) and Seattle outfielder Julio Rodríguez for Houston's Yordan Alvarez (oblique).