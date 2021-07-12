All-Star Game: Shohei Ohtani named AL starting pitcher after MLB bends rules for Kevin Cash

As if it wasn't crystal clear before, AL manager Kevin Cash hammered it home on Monday.

This week's All-Star festivities are all about Shohei.

Lineup cards were revealed for both MLB All-Star teams on Monday. Shohei Ohtani will lead off as the designated hitter for the AL. He'll also be the team's starting pitcher.

The American League All-Star lineup… Ohtani will serve as both the starting pitcher and DH. pic.twitter.com/Q7N6bKSfz4 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 12, 2021

The Los Angeles Angels star's status as a starter on offense was already established. Fans voted him as the team's starter at designated hitter. But the starting pitcher decision lands with each team's manager. Cash was happy to give the fans what they want.

"This is what the fans want to see," Cash told reporters. "It's personally what I want to see."

Cash 'begged' MLB for rule change to allow Ohtani to start

Ohtani was already the first player in MLB history named to an All-Star team as a hitter and a pitcher. Now he'll be the first to start in both spots. He'll also technically play as two different players after Cash said he "begged MLB" for a rule change to allow him to do so. So Ohtani will bat as a designated hitter instead of as a pitcher.

This will allow him to continue batting after he's pulled from the mound and will also allow for a non-pitcher replacement at his leadoff position in the lineup. It should provide a better option and show for the the fans than forcing, say, Gerrit Cole or Carlos Rodon to take the batter's box — or a pinch hitter every pass through the lineup.

Shohei Ohtani will start on the pitchers mound and bat leadoff in Tuesday's All-Star Game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Ohtani will square off against Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer, whom NL manager Dave Roberts designated as the team's starting pitcher. This will all arrive a day after Ohtani participates in Monday's Home Run Derby.

Story continues

It's safe to say there's never been an All-Star showcase quite like Ohtani's this week. It's also safe to say there's never been a player quite like him.

More from Yahoo Sports: