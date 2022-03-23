Report: Tyreek Hill being traded to Miami Dolphins from Kansas City Chiefs

The single wildest offseason in NFL history presses on — this time with the trade of Kansas City Chiefs star wideout Tyreek Hill, who is being sent to the Miami Dolphins for five total draft picks on Wednesday.

The Dolphins will send Kansas City three draft picks this year, one each in the first, second and fourth round, along with a fourth- and sixth-rounder next year. Miami will then sign Hill to a four-year, $120 million extension with $72 million guaranteed, league sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports.

A deal for one of the most dynamic speed receivers in the NFL came together quickly this week, after the receiver reached an impasse with the Chiefs over an extension that could potentially be the richest wide receiver contract in NFL history. Both the Jets and Dolphins were monitoring Hill’s extension talks over the last week, knowing that Kansas City could look to trade him following the five-year, $140 million extension landed by wideout Davante Adams.

A league source familiar with the Hill negotiations said that Adams contract made an extension with Hill untenable for Kansas City, which then began considering trade options. Adams singed his deal following a trade from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Hill is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, and helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LIV after the 2019 season. He just turned 28 years old.