The NFL pre-season is now half over and most teams have already broken training camp. The season is getting close. It is this time of year coaches and general managers begin making the crucial decisions that will ultimately shape their respective rosters and determine the outcome of their seasons. That is why it is imperative to know where your players stand, if they are “all in or all out.”

Those were the words of Oakland Raiders GM Mike Mayock yesterday when questioned about the latest turn in the wild offseason story of WR Antonio Brown. After both Brown and the team seemed ready to move on from the odd story of the receiver’s discontent with the NFL’s helmet policy, he again has left the team, unwilling to practice with the new helmet. After having his appeal denied last week, Brown released a statement explaining both his disappointment about the decision and excitement about getting back on the field. As we’ve seen in past months, things change quickly with Brown.

Mayock and HC Jon Gruden are clearly frustrated at this point. Mayock explained the Raiders have “exhausted” all options regarding Brown’s helmet of choice and made the comment that is getting some attention, demanding to know if Brown is “all in or all out” for the Raiders this year. It is impossible to predict what Brown will do next but it is even more evident that he is a risky fantasy pick at his current late-second round ADP.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gordon Reinstated

Story continues

Fantasy players have been waiting for some news on Gordon, but what broke late Friday afternoon was not the Chargers back ending his holdout but rather the reinstatement of Patriots WR Josh Gordon. After having his 2018 season cut short by yet another league-imposed suspension. Gordon announced just before Christmas that he was “stepping away from the football field” to focus on his mental health and just days later, the league announced an indefinite ban for the talented star. Essentially every update on Gordon since that time has been positive and he applied for reinstatement earlier this month. Things don’t typically move this quickly in the NFL but the way the league approaches Gordon has obviously changed over the years. Gordon is unlikely to play in the team’s Week Three pre-season game but is expected to be in action for the regular season opener. Expect Gordon’s value to quickly climb. For example, in the King’s Classic Fantasy League draft, held this weekend at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Gordon was drafted as a fifth-round pick.

Week Two Pre-season Notes

Filling in for holdout RB Ezekiel Elliott, rookie RB Tony Pollard once again served as the Cowboys starting back and played well. Pollard finished with 51 total yards on six touches and ran over and through multiple defenders on his way to a 14-yard touchdown run. Regardless of Zeke’s status, it appears Pollard is earning a role for himself in the Dallas offense…Patriots rookie WR Jakobi Meyers stood out again, catching all six of his targets for 82 yards…After sitting out Week One of the pre-season, rookie RB Damien Harris totaled 103 yards and nearly found the end zone. Harris has squandered the hype he had entering training camp as RB Sony Michel has strengthened his grip on the starting job…Colts WR Deon Cain continues to take advantage of rookie Parris Campbell’s absence and caught seven of nine balls for 80 yards as he establishes his place on the depth chart…After starring in Week One of the pre-season, Dolphins UDFA WR Preston Williams struggled in Week Two. He caught just one of six balls thrown his way…Giants QB Daniel Jones made a lot of mistakes in Friday’s game against the Bears, including a pair of lost fumbles, but he also produced 161 yards and a touchdown on 11 of 14 passing. Giants decision-makers continue to insist veteran QB Eli Manning is not involved in any type of competition…

Quick Hits

Jets RB Le’Veon Bell will not play at all this pre-season…New England released veteran WR Dontrelle Inman…ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported veteran QB Case Keenum is “tracking to be Washington’s opening-day starter,” ahead of rookie QB Dwayne Haskins…Oakland waived WR Jordan Lasley…After losing multiple backup quarterbacks, the Eagles signed QB Josh McCown out of retirement. McCown will reportedly return to his ESPN job following the season…

Injury News

Seahawks rookie WR DK Metcalf will require minor knee surgery but is not expected to miss much time. HC Pete Carroll even suggested he could return for Week One…Colts RB Jonathan Williams suffered a broken rib but is not expected to be out long…Bengals rookie RB Trayveon Williams (foot) is expected to miss the remainder of the offseason… Jaguars WR Marqise Lee (knee) was activated from the active/PUP list and while it is not clear if he will be healthy for Week One, it is at least a good sign that Lee will not hit the PUP list to begin the season…Chargers S Derwin James suffered a foot injury and could miss up to three months…Bills TE Dawson Knox (hamstring) was cleared to return to a limited practice…Giants WR Golden Tate is in the concussion protocol and will not play in the team’s upcoming pre-season game. Tate is suspended for the first four games of the season…