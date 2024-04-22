Aljamain Sterling: I had ‘the most dominant fight’ on UFC 300

Aljamain Sterling labels his performance at UFC 300 as the most dominant.

Sterling (24-4 MMA, 16-4 UFC) outgrappled Calvin Kattar (23-8 MMA, 7-6 UFC) en route to a lopsided unanimous decision win, making good on his featherweight debut.

Kattar only landed 19 total strikes in the fight, was taken down eight times, and was controlled for over 10 minutes.

“Don’t get me wrong – our fight on that particular night of UFC 300 was not the most entertaining, but it was the most dominant fight I think you could have possibly looked at from the entire card from top to bottom,” Sterling said on his YouTube channel.

“I think I’m arguably the top three most dominant on that entire fight card. So when you look at that, I think to keep it in perspective is you’ve got a guy who’s on average, lands, I think, about four or five strikes per minute, like significant strikes, who was reduced to about 0.5 or something like that over 15 minutes.”

The former bantamweight champion is aware his fight may have not been the most crowd pleasing, but says shutting out Kattar’s striking game entirely has to account for something.

“(Kattar is) a guy who went tooth and nail with (Max Holloway), a guy that went toe-to-toe with Giga Chikadze, arguably won against Josh Emmett, had a great performance against a guy who’s knocking guys out left to right in Dan Ige, knocked out Shane Burgos, (beat) Andre Fili,” Sterling said.

“His resume of how dangerous he is goes on and on and on. So for me to use my skill set against his and to reduce him from being someone who’s that dangerous to literally no threat whatsoever. I think it deserves a little bit of credit in that regard.”

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Aljamain Sterling during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Aljamain Sterling during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Calvin Kattar during ceremonial weigh ins for…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Calvin Kattar during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

MMA: UFC 300-Weigh Ins

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Calvin Kattar (left) faces off against Aljamain…

Apr 12, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC fighter Calvin Kattar (left) faces off against Aljamain Sterling during ceremonial weigh ins for UFC 300 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling exchange strikes during their featherweight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling exchange strikes during their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling grapple during their featherweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling grapple during their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Kattar vs Sterling

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling grapple during their featherweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling grapple during their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling grapple during their featherweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling grapple during their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling exchange strikes during their featherweight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling exchange strikes during their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Kattar vs Sterling

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling exchange strikes during their featherweight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling exchange strikes during their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Kattar vs Sterling

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling grapple during their featherweight fight…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Calvin Kattar and Aljamain Sterling grapple during their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Kattar vs Sterling

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calvin Kattar (red gloves) fights Aljamain Sterling (not pictured)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Calvin Kattar (red gloves) fights Aljamain Sterling (not pictured) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Kattar vs Sterling

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Kattar vs Sterling

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

MMA: UFC 300 - Kattar vs Sterling

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves)…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) fights Calvin Kattar (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar, UFC 300

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Aljamain Sterling looks on during his featherweight fight at T-Mobile…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Aljamain Sterling looks on during his featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MMA: UFC 300 - Kattar vs Sterling

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Calvin Kattar…

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Calvin Kattar (red gloves) during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Aljamain Sterling defeats Calvin Kattar in their featherweight fight at…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Aljamain Sterling defeats Calvin Kattar in their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar at UFC 300

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Aljamain Sterling defeats Calvin Kattar in their featherweight fight at…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 13: Aljamain Sterling defeats Calvin Kattar in their featherweight fight at T-Mobile Arena on April 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Aljamain Sterling def. Calvin Kattar, UFC 300 Scorecard

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie