Aliyah Boston sees ‘the game in a different way’ as a studio analyst

Indiana Fever forward-center Aliyah Boston will be a studio analyst for Big Ten women’s basketball coverage this season on Peacock. She was also announced as one of the members of the new cohort of WNBA marketing and promotional agreements, which will keep her stateside this offseason.

“I am super excited to be working with the Big Ten,” Boston said on NBC Sports. “I think the Big Ten as a whole is just a talented conference. Being a top athlete allows for me to be comfortable with this in the sense that I see the game in a different way versus just being on the outside looking in. I’ve been able to play against some of these girls. I’ve been playing basketball since I was 9 years old, so really just to be able to see what’s happening and be able to understand it like this, I think, is really going to help me.”

She joins other players with studio jobs, including Los Angeles Sparks players Chiney Ogwumike and Lexie Brown. Former No. 1 overall pick Rhyne Howard also recently announced an offseason job in collegiate basketball with her hire at the University of Florida as the assistant coach and director of player personnel. She will also be joining Boston as one of the players selected for the WNBA marketing and promotional agreements.

Players are starting to have more choices when it comes to staying stateside for the offseason or playing abroad. It was recently announced that Rutgers alum Kahleah Copper will also stay in the United States this offseason as the Director of Athletic Culture and Professional Development on the Scarlet Knights women’s basketball staff for the 2023-24 season.

Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA All-Star Ariel Atkins will be joining Michigan’s staff as the assistant coach for player development.

“I’m excited to be joining the Michigan staff, working next to Coach Arico, being on the other side of the ball and sharing my knowledge and experience with the players,” Atkins said.

Each season, players of the WNBA are provided more opportunities to earn income while also being able to rest their bodies in the offseason. Brands and organizations seem to finally understand the value and insight these players can bring off the court.

