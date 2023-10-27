Aliyah Boston previews Big Ten Women's Basketball Season: What to expect from Iowa, Caitlin Clark and more

There’s no one better suited to evaluate a sport than one of its best players.

In the last few years, Aliyah Boston has earned that distinction in women’s basketball by winning a national championship and multiple college player of the year awards before being named an All-Star and unanimous rookie of the year during her first season in the WNBA. She’ll put that knowledge of the game to use for Peacock as a studio analyst for women’s basketball coverage this upcoming season.

With the streaming service set to broadcast 22 Big Ten women’s basketball games during the 2023-24 season, Boston offered her thoughts on the conference a few weeks before teams tip off.

Q: What are some of your overall thoughts entering the Big Ten season? Maybe favorites, underdogs, dark horses that you feel can maybe make some noise in the conference?

Boston: I think the Big Ten as a whole is just a talented conference. I think Ohio State is continuing to come in and make some noise, just because of their defensive ability and what they do, the pressure they put on people, and so I'm really excited to see it.

Q: What does that do to players, going up against a press defense like Ohio State’s? It seemed to just completely discombobulate everyone that they played in the tournament last year.

Boston: Absolutely. I mean, you can always prep for it. But until you're right there playing against them, it's hard. But that's what Ohio State wants to do; they want to make sure that you're feeling uncomfortable every single time you get the ball or before you get the ball. And I think they pride themselves so much on that defensive presence that it just honestly feeds into their offense, and they're able to play that fast pace that they like.

Q: You have seen firsthand what Caitlin Clark can do, but you also know what it takes to get over that hump and win a national title. What are she and her team facing trying to take that next step up this season?

Boston: Honestly, I think it's going to be everyone but Caitlin in a sense, because when you're looking at Iowa, everyone talks about Caitlin. They prep for Caitlin, they prep for her logo threes, they prep for her assists. But, again, until you get in the game and play against her, it's really hard to just say, ‘Okay, we're going to take this away,’ because she's just so talented.

But I think what really is going to be able to make them go are the players around her. The players that knock down shots when Caitlin's trying to get double-teamed off screens, the players that finish around the basket; they’re going to be the piece of the puzzle that continues to help them grow, especially in the Big Ten.

Q: How about Maryland, too? You played against them in the tournament. How difficult is it to replace two players like Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers, and what do you expect from them going forward in this season?

Boston: Yeah, I think Maryland is still going to be a phenomenal team. And I say that because of their style of play. Coach [Brenda] Frese allows her players to be them. And it's within a system but at the same time, if you can take your player one-on-one, you can do that. And I think you were able to do that last year with Diamond. I mean, when Diamond put her head down, she's going, and there's no problem with that.

And I think they have talented players. Even some transfers with Jakia Brown-Turner coming in, she's a shooter, but she also can get to the basket. And so, I think they're really still going to be phenomenal. They have shooters all around the perimeter, and it's just going to be about their pace of play. They want to get up and down the floor, put points in the basket, put points on the scoreboard, and I think that we're going to see that this year.

Q: As a great post player yourself, what makes Indiana’s MacKenzie Holmes special down there?

Boston: I think her efficiency makes her really special. MacKenzie can be looked at as undersized, but I think that's the key to it all, is that she is very efficient with what she does. She rebounds the ball well, she finishes around the basket. I think she's a great leader that sees the game more than just how can she score.

I think that's what also makes Indiana as talented as they are. They get the ball inside to her and if they're sending two or she's finishing around the basket it puts pressure on the other team's defense, which is really special.

How to Watch Big Ten Women’s Basketball on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):