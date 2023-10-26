Aliyah Boston named to Team USA training camp roster

INDIANAPOLIS -- Aliyah Boston will be rocking the red, white and blue this WNBA offseason.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year was named to the U.S Women's National Team training camp roster Thursday. She will play for Team USA against the University of Tennessee in an exhibition game Nov. 5 and participate in training camp in Atlanta from Nov. 7-9.

The invitation to the 16-player training camp means Boston is in contention to play for Team USA in Paris. USA Basketball will use this training camp, among other events throughout the WNBA offseason, to determine the 12-player roster ahead of the 2024 Olympics.

Boston, however, will only play at the first of two exhibition games. The second exhibition game is Nov. 12 against Duke; Diana Taurasi, Kahleah Copper, Allisha Gray, Brittney Griner, Rhyne Howard, Sabrina Ionescu and Azurá Stevens will be the only seven players to compete in both games.

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve will be the head coach of Team USA, assisted by the Washington Mystics' Mike Thibault and the Los Angeles Sparks' Curt Miller.

