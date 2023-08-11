Aliyah Boston makes a great defensive play for the steal
Less than four years later — and with a second South Carolina natty on the shelf from Boston’s tenure — the duo will start the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game together as two of the most well-known and high-caliber players in the league.
Matt Harmon & Andy Behrens devote a the episode to preparing fantasy managers for the two most overlooked and eye-rolled positions on the roster: kickers & defenses.
This isn’t going to be like most of fractional opportunities we’ve seen in the past from head coaches.
NBA opening night will reportedly feature a ton of star power.
Several current Iowa and Iowa State football players were charged Thursday after allegedly betting on their own games in recent years.
With a season win total at 6.5, the Texans are certainly expected to struggle again this year. Here's a bet to make with that under consideration.
From Tiger Woods to Rory McIlroy, here are 10 memorable moments from golf's season-ending playoff.
Just over a year after she had surgery to repair a torn ACL, Paige Bueckers is back.
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins threw a punch that hit Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader in the head.
Mike Evans, who played with Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M, said he learned of Manziel’s mental health struggles in his new Netflix documentary.
Young has dealt with in-game pressure. Now he has to reckon with organizational pressure, cultural pressure, which is something he never experienced under Nick Saban at Alabama.
Sometimes a wager looks too easy. This is one of those times.
The Browns want their QB to get back into a groove.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Thursday's Texans vs. Patriots game.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.
Walker said the process of waiting for his eligibility case to be decided has “been extremely difficult on me and my family.”
This is a movement.
Coming off a two straight national championship wins at Georgia, rookie QB Stetson Bennett is settling into his role as an eager backup for the Rams.
Following an initial 1:46-hour delay of the start, the FireKeepers Casino 400 was again interrupted by rain after 74 of 200 laps. After another 50-minute delay, NASCAR made the decision to restart the race at noon ET on Monday.
Gregg Popovich, officially one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history and arguably its best ever, has been reluctant to join his colleagues in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but the wait is over.