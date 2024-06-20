Aliyah Boston interrupts Caitlin Clark to defend teammate in postgame press conference

Indiana forward Aliyah Boston made sure the world knows that she and the rest of the Fever have rookie point guard Caitlin Clark’s back on Wednesday night after the Fever dispatched of the Washington Mystics, 88-81.

As Clark was responding to a question about how she can smooth out her “off-target passes” going forward, Boston jumped in mid-response to let Clark know that it’s all good.

“It’s okay. It’s alright. It’s alright. Don’t worry, because you look at Caitlin and you look at the way she passes the ball and so sometimes things are going to happen that way and that’s okay because we’re not going to let her hang her head.

“We’re not going to hang our head off of any missed passes because we’re still continuing to gel together and we know that she’s a great passer, so if she thinks she can get that ball there, she’s going to throw it. And if I miss it, then it’s we’re good. We’re alright. Don’t worry. We’re good,” Boston said.

A great moment between Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston in tonight’s postgame as Clark was asked about smoothing out off-target passes. Boston stepped in to talk about Clark’s passing ability:@GamecockWBB | @IndianaFever | @wachfox pic.twitter.com/styzc2Gjw9 — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) June 20, 2024

Clark was obviously appreciative.

“Thanks, AB,” Clark said after Boston’s remarks.

Individually, Boston has been on a tear of late. The second-year pro and reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year was just named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of June 10-16.

Boston recorded three double-doubles and averaged 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 blocks per game during that stretch.

Then, in Wednesday’s win over the Mystics, Boston tied for the team-high with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Boston added eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Boston and Clark appear to be getting more comfortable together with each passing game.

“Yeah, great. I think Caitlin does a great job of finding me and also understanding when she can get her shot out of the pick-and-roll as well. I think that’s something that we’ve just continued to build over games and practices and just continued to get a feel for each other.

“So, I’m super excited of where it’s at now, but also I think a big part of that is Caitlin with the ball in her hands. She talks to me a lot and she tells me, ‘Do this or do that.’ And so I’m just trying to make sure I get to those spots, because I know she can hit me,” Boston said.

The Fever are now 6-10 on the season and would be in the WNBA playoffs as the No. 8 seed if the season ended today. Indiana returns to action on Friday at the Atlanta Dream at 6:30 p.m. on ION.

