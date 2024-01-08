Who is Alix Earle's boyfriend? Braxton Berrios fact file

While Madeline Argy and GK Barry will always hold a special place in our hearts, we're somewhat obsessed with the high-profile podcasters coming out of America right now. From Alex Cooper aka Call Her Daddy to Alix Earle, who's behind Hot Mess. But who is her boyfriend Braxton Berrios, and what is there to know about him?

He's an American footballer

Ok, so you all know about NFL player Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, but did you know Alix Earle's boyfriend is also an American footballer? The 28-year-old plays for the Miami Dolphins of the National Football League, and his position is called a wide receiver (ooh-err.)

His birthday is 6th October 1995 and he's from Raleigh, North Carolina.

He used to date Sophia Culpo

Olivia Culpo's younger sister Sophia took to TikTok in March 2023 to reveal she and Braxton had broken up after two years - exactly around the same time he was linked to Alix. She said at the time, "You know I used to live with Olivia and then I moved to the East Coast with my ex, and now I'm back in California... I just have to go back to New Jersey and get all of my stuff, which I've been kind of avoiding just cause moving out of a long-term relationship where you guys live together, that's really hard."

In another video, she added in the caption, 'Single life, so single.'

They were first linked in spring 2023

Back in March 2023, Alix shared a TikTok 'Get Ready With Me' to reveal she was glamming up for a sushi night. "You're probably wondering why I'm getting ready," the 23-year-old said in the video. "I'm making it with someone I met the other night."

While she didn't name check who the date was with, gossip site @DeuxMoi later shared a blind item that revealed in April 2023 that Braxton and Alix had been spotted together at a cosy dinner.

By early May, the rumours were confirmed in a TikTok video, which showed them leaving a Miami restaurant as a pair.

They went red carpet official at the EPSY awards in July 2023

Four months after fans first speculated about Brandon and Alix dating, the pair went red carpet official - confirming they were an item - at the EPSY awards. "Just going today as a plus-one," Earle said in a TikTok before the ceremony. "You guys can probably guess who I’m going with."

The pair finally went Instagram official in November 2023

Alex Cooper gives fans the news they've been waiting for, and asks Alix straight out if she's no longer single. "We’ve gotta ask the question and get to the tea, right here! Alix, do you have a boyfriend?" she asked, to which Alix replied with a massive smile, "I mean … yes."

Meanwhile, the same month, Brandon took to Instagram to confirm the pair were an item, sharing a series of loved up pictures from a luxurious holiday in the Bahamas. "Worth the wait," he added in the caption.

So now you know.

