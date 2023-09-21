Alix Earle shares behind the scenes to get family to participate in TikTok video
'Stat Nerd Thursday' is back for another episode! Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don give you one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 3. The two also react to the Browns signing Kareem Hunt and Harmon shares his analysis on the Cam Akers trade to Minnesota.
Time will tell if Fields ends up winning with the Bears, but the concerns he spoke about on Wednesday were not encouraging.
J.C. Mejía was suspended 80 games last season for a similar violation.
The Zoom call between running backs cited by the memo happened back in July. But something new NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell did last week regarding a completely different issue might have played a role.
Maye pleaded no contest in August to a DUI charge from 2021.
Alan Williams missed the team's loss to the Buccaneers last week due to a personal matter.
The NFL is back and along with Monday morning highlights are viral videos of various brawls from around the league.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers up five players to trade away and two to target if you're looking to make a deal this week.
Greg Brooks missed Saturday’s game vs. Mississippi State due to what LSU head coach Brian Kelly called a “medical emergency.”
It was a wild Week 2 in the NFL that displayed every spectrum of human emotion for the running back position: Great performances by stars, surprising performances by backups and devastating injuries. Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon dive into all of it on this week's 'Ekeler's Edge.'
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
“New York does a really good job of packing this place, but also I know y’all saw that bulls*** the other night, too, so I hope we do keep it respectful,” Cloud said after shootaround on Tuesday. “We don’t have any room for racism, hate, any type of bulls***.”
Hunter's expected to miss three weeks after a late hit by Blackburn.
Brown and his mother, Myrtle, were reported missing Saturday before police found Myrtle's body near her home.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
Anticipation turned to disappointment for 70,000 fans in Atlanta as Lionel Messi remained in Miami with little notice.
The Rams rookie went from 7% to 75% rostered in Yahoo leagues this week.
"Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son. This is sick," Mattison wrote on Instagram.
The Eagles have a great roster, but don't forget the O-line.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.