'Alive and well': Bradford defeats Pensacola Catholic to advance to FHSAA 2S Finals

Wedged in the corner of David Hurse Stadium, on the exterior of Bradford’s (14-0) locker room, is a banner that commemorates the two state championship victories from 1965 and 1966, along with the state runner up finish from 1985.

The Tornadoes will have the chance to add 2023 to that banner as they booked a trip to the Florida High School Athletic Association 2S Finals, defeating Pensacola Catholic (11-3) in a 22-21 overtime thriller on Friday night.

After trailing by double-digits in the fourth quarter and tying the game to force overtime, Bradford rolled the dice in the extra period.

With the Crusaders leading by one, Bradford head coach Jaime Rodgers elected to try for a two-point conversion rather than kick an extra point to tie the game.

He put the ball in the hands of Dae’jon Shanks, who followed blockers into the endzone for the game-ending score.

What followed was pandemonium, as players and fans rushed the field while fireworks were set off in succession. After some of the celebrations calmed, Rodgers had a message for the Bradford supporters.

“In a lot of places this is dead. This doesn’t happen this way in today’s landscape,” he said. “This is dead in a lot of places, but it’s alive and well right here.”

Tornadoes overcome miscues to punch ticket to Tallahassee

Bradford High School team members celebrate after Bradford beat Pensacola Catholic during a play off game in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championship at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. Bradford won 22-21 in overtime after making the two point conversion. They will play for the state championship in Tallahassee. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

When he scored the game-winner, Shanks didn't move from the goal line. Overcome with emotions, he was embraced by teammates, then coaches, then family members.

Even as a barrage of fireworks were set off in the distance, he remained near the spot where he scored, taking the moment in.

When asked what the moment meant to him, he pointed towards the Bradford locker room and the banner displayed on the side of it.

“I’ve been dreaming of this since [youth football] days,” he said.

His dream almost didn’t come to pass. The Tornadoes trailed 14-0 in the fourth quarter and had multiple drive ending fumbles along the way.

But a 66-yard touchdown on a screen pass to Chalil Cummings opened the scoring for them. Then after a few defensive stops, a play action pass to Chason Clark on fourth down gave them the game tying touchdown.

Bradford High School Chalil Cummings (2) runs during second half action as Bradford takes on Pensacola Catholic during a play off game in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championship at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. Bradford won 22-21 in overtime after making the two point conversion. They will play for the state championship in Tallahassee. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

And even after the Crusaders scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime, the Tornadoes hung tough and responded to give them the opportunity to win the game.

“It’s so hard to even describe the grit [and] determination the dudes had on the sideline,” Rodgers said. “We were down 14-0 to a really good team. We knew we made so many mistakes in the first half. We knew if we could just clean it up, play a clean half, we’d come out on top.”

Those mistakes came in the form of multiple fumbles after crossing the 50-yard line, derailing potential scoring opportunities. But as they have all season, Bradford’s defense showed up for them.

They contained Nigel Nelson and made sure Pensacola’s offense couldn’t break any big plays in the fourth quarter.

The result was outscoring the Crusaders 22-7 in the fourth quarter and overtime to advance to the 2S state championship game next week.

Crusaders end special season in heartbreaking fashion

Pensacola Catholic Judas Salazar (58) gets comforted on the goal line after Bradford scored a two point conversion to win during a play off game in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championship at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. Bradford won 22-21 in overtime after making the two point conversion. They will play for the state championship in Tallahassee. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Pensacola Catholic weathered the early storm against the Tornadoes. The two teams traded jabs in the early going with neither side landing a solid blow to the other.

But in the second quarter, quarterback Ryan Huff aired out a pass to Jayvion Showers, who strolled into the endzone untouched for the first points of the night.

It was a play that shocked Bradford’s stingy defense and added an extra boost to the visitors. Once they secured the lead the Crusaders went back to the Wildcat formation that’d vaulted them into the semifinals.

Pensacola Catholic middle linebacker Nigel Nelson (23) runs during first half action as Bradford takes on Pensacola Catholic during a play off game in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championship at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Their junior converted running back, Nelson, toted carry after carry against Bradford's defense, eventually breaking through and opening up the 14-point advantage for Pensacola Catholic.

But Bradford’s defense turned to stone in the fourth quarter and the Tornadoes rode the defensive momentum to surge back into the game, eventually winning on the converted two-point conversion.

Pensacola Catholic head coach Matt Adams coaches during first half action as Bradford takes on Pensacola Catholic during a play off game in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championship at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

“How much I respect and love them,” head coach Matt Adams said after the game on his message to his players. “They’ve represented this school, especially those seniors, for four years and did a great job. They did everything we ever asked them to do.

“I wish I could make the pain go away from a loss like that but there’s nothing I can do at this time. Just love them and we’re always here for them and I thank them for all that they did.”

OUTLOOK

Bradford High School Jeremiah Mckenzie (16) makes the touch down with pressure from Pensacola Catholic middle linebacker Nigel Nelson (23) in overtime during second half action as Bradford takes on Pensacola Catholic during a play off game in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championship at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. Bradford won 22-21 in overtime after making the two point conversion. They will play for the state championship in Tallahassee. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

After addressing his team in the middle of a rowdy home crowd, Rodgers walked to the sideline with an assistant coach to drink a bottle of water and Gatorade. He wore a veil of exhaustion on his face.

His team went to battle and came out on the other side victorious. It’s the same routine they’ve had for 14 weeks this season. And for 14 weeks they’ve remained unbeaten.

If they make it through the fifteenth game victorious, they’ll claim the first state championship in more than 50 years.

Bradford High School Willie Pollard (0) tries to shake off Pensacola Catholic Demontrae Gaston (8) during second half action as Bradford takes on Pensacola Catholic during a play off game in the 2023 FHSAA Football State Championship at Bradford High School in Starke, FL on Friday, December 1, 2023. Bradford won 22-21 in overtime after making the two point conversion. They will play for the state championship in Tallahassee. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

But awaiting them is a Cocoa team who is riding an 11-game winning streak and crushed Booker 41-3 in the semifinals.

Still, Rodgers is sticking with the formula that won his program 14 games, in hopes of securing win No. 15 next week at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee.

“We always celebrate for 48 hours,” Rodgers said. “Once Monday gets here we try to focus back in. The coaches will go to work tomorrow, we’ll start getting the game plan together. The kids celebrate for a couple days and then we’ll get back to work on Monday.”

Juston Lewis is a sports reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on the website formerly known as Twitter at @JustonLewis_.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: FSHAA playoffs: Bradford defeats Pensacola Catholic in 2S semifinals