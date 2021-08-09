Alithya Achieves 2021/2022 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications for 16th Time

Alithya is honored by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales and innovation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) (TSX: ALYA) ("Alithya") has achieved the prestigious 2021/2022 Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications.

Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Alithya in the top echelon of the Microsoft's Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

This recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications coincided with Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier partner event, which took place July 14-15, 2021. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company's road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

Quote by Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead, Microsoft:

"In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers' digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success. Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Alithya for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

A go-to Microsoft partner for manufacturing for more than 20 years, Alithya has delivered Microsoft Azure Cloud-based ERP, CRM, BI and digital solutions to hundreds of clients. In 2021, Alithya was also named a finalist for the Microsoft Canada IMPACT Award for Business Applications.

Quote by John Scandar, Senior Vice President, Microsoft Practice, Alithya:

"We are honored to be named to this prestigious Inner Circle group for the past sixteen years. Microsoft technology continues to transform how businesses work, and Alithya is dedicated to being a top Microsoft partner for digital transformation that drives value for every single customer."

About Alithya and its Microsoft Practice

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics.

Alithya is one of the largest Microsoft partners in North America, with a practice that covers Dynamics, Azure, Power Apps, Business and Advanced Analytics, Digital Solutions and Architecture. Focused on business outcomes and delivering a digital transformation that starts with go-live, Alithya has delivered Microsoft solutions to hundreds of clients across manufacturing, professional services and healthcare industries.

