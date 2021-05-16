Alisson thanks rival clubs and dedicates extraordinary winning goal for Liverpool to late father

Alisson celebrates scoring Liverpool’s winning goal (Getty Images)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson dedicated his extraordinary 95th-minute winner against West Brom to his late father, who died in a tragic accident earlier this season.

Alisson’s stoppage-time header against West Brom kept Liverpool’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League alive, with the Brazilian giving an emotional interview after the 2-1 win.

He also paid tribute to the messages he had received, including from rival clubs, after his father passed away in February age 57 following an accident in a swimming pool in Brazil.

“I’m too emotional, this last month for everything that has happened with me and my family, but football is my life, I played since I can remember with my father,” Alisson told Sky Sports.

“I hope he was here to see it, I’m sure he is celebrating with God at his side.

“Sometimes you are fighting and things aren’t happening. I’m really happy to help them because we fight together and have a strong goal to achieve the Champions League, because we have won it once and everything starts with qualification.

"I hope he was there to see it with God on his side celebrating" 👏



"I don't know how to celebrate!" 😂



A fantastic interview with Alisson, who dedicates his sensational last-minute goal to his father who passed away earlier this year 🙌 pic.twitter.com/4w2HsbaO16 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2021

“I just tried to run into a good place and be in a good place to try and help my players, to bring a defender, but no one followed me and I am lucky and blessed, sometimes things you can’t explain.

“You can’t explain a lot of things in my life, the only reason is God and he put his hand on my head today and I’m feeling very blessed.

“I have been away from interviews for a long time because I always get emotional on that subject but I want to thank all of the media, all the players and teams, I’ve had letters from Everton, Man City, Chelsea and more. If it wasn’t for you all I wouldn’t have got through it.”

Story continues

The Reds’ late victory keeps them in the hunt for a top-four finish, with two matches left to play.

Read More

Her Game Too raises awareness about the sexist abuse experienced by female football fans

Chelsea vs Barcelona LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Chelsea vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Champions League final online and on TV tonight