Alisson RELISHING competition with Liverpool transfer target at Copa America
Alisson Becker says he is relishing competition with goalkeeper Bento at Copa America this summer, with the Brazilian reportedly a transfer target for Liverpool.
The Liverpool man travels to the tournament in the United States as the guaranteed first-choice for Brazil, with Manchester City stopper Ederson sidelined with a fractured eye socket.
Alisson has enjoyed another brilliant season with the Reds despite injuries and will be aiming to crown the campaign with a major international trophy come mid-July.
However, he faces competition from Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento, with the 24-year-old also called up by head coach Dorival Junior.
That competition may not be limited to the confines of the Brazil national team either, with Liverpool having emerged as surprise suitors for Bento this summer.
ALISSON EXCITED BY BENTO BATTLE
Speaking at a Brazil press conference earlier this week, Alisson admitted that he thrives on the competition provided by other elite goalkeepers, rebuffing the notion that he should be concerned by the emergence of a younger stopper.
"I am still one of the younger ones!" Alisson stated. "I am at my peak. Brazil has many strong goalkeepers, both locally and internationally. It keeps us sharp and prevents complacency."
According to a recent report by Sports Zone, Liverpool are one of several clubs, alongside the likes of Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, keeping a close eye on Bento this summer.
A £17m fee is touted with Liverpool likely to need a new back-up to Alisson next season as Caoimhin Kelleher prepares to push for an Anfield exit.
Third-choice stopper Adrian has been offered a new contract by the Reds, meaning Liverpool will only need one new goalkeeper should the Spaniard agree to terms.
Alisson gets his Copa America campaign underway on 25 June against Costa Rica, with matches against Paraguay and Luis Diaz's Colombia to come.
