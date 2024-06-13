Alisson makes Saudi Arabia transfer decision after being offered Al-Nassr deal

It was reported earlier this week that Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr were nearing a deal for Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, closing off a potential avenue for Alisson Becker in the event that the Liverpool goalkeeper was tempted by a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Alisson is known to be open to the idea of an Anfield departure, although he will not push for a move, with Saudi Arabia one of the few leagues in which teams can afford the outlay to sign the Brazil international.

He commands a £200,000 weekly salary and is under contract until 2027, meaning it will take a sizable package to get him out of Anfield.

Alisson Becker Liverpool

Alisson makes Saudi Arabia transfer decision after being offered Al-Nassr dealby Peter Staunton

Andy Robertson's injury problems highlight need for left-back changesby Henry Jackson

Mamadou Sakho

Forgotten £18m Liverpool man who fell out with Klopp completes shock move to GEORGIAby Peter Staunton

Now Football Insider claims that Alisson was approached first by Al-Nassr, but he REJECTED the opportunity to move to Riyadh in favour of remaining on Merseyside for now.

It was after Alisson’s refusal that the club decided to move for Poland international Szczesny, who is currently preparing for Euro 2024.

Szczesny's Al-Nassr mega deal

Al-Nassr previously had David Ospina in goal but the Colombian has departed this summer at the end of his contract.

Saudi international Nawaf Al-Aqidi spent most of the 2023-24 season in goal for Al-Nassr and an upgrade in the position is now on the agenda with Szczesny targetted according to the Athletic.

The Poland international is expected to earn €19 million per season in Riyadh, putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

Al-Nassr also employ Alisson’s former Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane, who plays up front with Ronaldo.

Al-Ittihad could move for Alisson

However, there may well be one other opportunity for Alisson to get a deal elsewhere in the SPL should he decide to move.

Another team in the region requiring a high-quality goalkeeper are Al-Ittihad, where Fabinho plays. The other big teams in the league - Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal - have got Edouard Mendy and Yassine Bounou as their respective No.1s.

Alisson, 31, joined Liverpool in 2018, and has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Club World Cup and other honours during his time at Anfield.

He was officially named the best goalkeeper in the world back in 2019 and will be hoping to add another Copa America to his title collection with Brazil this summer.

Andy Robertson's injury problems highlight need for left-back changesby Henry Jackson

How to watch Liverpool stars at 2024 Copa America this summerby Ewan Ross-Murray

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold for England.

Southgate gives Alexander-Arnold No.8 shirt and hands Liverpool MASSIVE problemby Sam McGuire