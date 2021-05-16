Alisson’s goal was the perfect football moment - you won’t see anything like it again

Thom Gibbs
·5 min read
Alisson heads in from corner in crowded penalty box - REUTERS
When Sergio Aguero gave the Premier League and Sky Sports is greatest moment, Martin Tyler rose to the occasion.

“Agueroooooo” is the commentary soundbite which will live on for generations, but it was the words that followed which really summed up the meaning of that title-winning goal. “I swear you’ll never see anything like this ever again.”

Those words could have been revived for Liverpool’s winner at West Brom on Sunday, scored by their goalkeeper and highly unlikely to be repeated.

Instead it was soundtracked by incredulous hooting laughter from Jamie Carragher, an equally appropriate response to a ridiculously rare moment.

Clearly goalkeepers scoring is not a regular occurrence. Alisson was the first to do so in Liverpool's history and there have only been six examples in the Premier League, since the invention of football in 1992.

This rarity was enhanced by the wider context of the goal, turning it from curios to unforgettable sporting moment. It was an immense goal on every level you can imagine, the technique, its timing, the context of game, the meaning for Liverpool’s morale, the reaction, the financial implications, its aforementioned rarity and Alisson’s personal story.

Football doesn't get much better.

Technique

“I have a sense of how to head a ball,” said Alisson post-match, saying he sometimes practices in training “for fun”. Clearly.

Alisson header - NMC POOL
His glancing twisting header would have made Cristiano Ronaldo (even more) proud. Not only did he direct the cross perfectly towards the far post (oddly unmanned, which seems quite un-Allardyce) he kept his focus despite a last-second run across his line of sight by Nat Phillips, the sort of thing which usually makes keepers coming up for corners a total waste of time.

It was “insane good technique” said Klopp, Kloppilly.

Timing

Liverpool won their crucial corner with 93 minutes and 52 seconds on the clock, eight seconds left in the four minutes of added time indicated.

By the time Trent Alexander-Arnold took the set piece the game had gone 16 seconds above that four minutes. Alisson’s header crossed the line two seconds later.

This was a true 'last kick of the game'. If you're playing fast and loose with the meaning of 'kick'.

Alisson heads in at West Brom - GETTY IMAGES
Game context

A keeper is often sent up for a corner to rescue a point, rarely to attempt to grab three from one.

Liverpool were heading for a useless draw against obdurate opponents, West Brom winning friends in their twinned London neighbourhood of West Brompton by defending with discipline despite already being relegated. It looked like another typical Liverpool in 2020/21 game, undone by some rare lapses, full of effort to atone but coming up short.

Liverpool’s morale

Alisson's goal transforms their end to the season. Tuesday night’s Chelsea vs Leicester game is made into a thrilling zero-sum game. Liverpool go into their kind final pair of fixtures at Burnley and at home to Crystal Palace bouncing rather than deflated. After a season of disappointment and toil, their tails are up.

The reaction

Liverpool celebrate with Alisson - GETTY IMAGES
Celebratory joy in football is proportional to the circumference of open mouths.

Liverpool’s faces were set to stunned, and the mobbing of their unlikely hero transmitted the emotion of the moment. It has been striking during plaguetime that goals seem to mean as much as ever to players despite empty stadiums. Still, this was a celebration on a different level.

Financial implications

A grim way to process a moment of pure footballing joy, but there is a significant difference in Champions and Europa League prize money, broadcast dosh and lifetime’s supplies of Nissan Micras.

Alisson’s goal puts the top four in Liverpool’s reach, provided they can win their final two games. Getting there, as shoddy as their title defence has been, would save a rotten season.

The rarity

Most goalkeeper goals are flukes or curiosities. In the Premier League three of the six have been long-range punts which bounced over keepers misreading the flight of the ball. The most common assist-provider is the wind.

Tim Howard, Asmir Begovic and Paul Robinson each scored in this style:

Peter Schmeichel's contribution was a tasty volley for Aston Villa in 2001, but it only pulled a goal back in a game which Villa went on to lose:

Brad Friedel reacted well to a poor clearance for Blackburn to equalise against Charlton in 2004:

Charlton went straight up the other end and won the game.

West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone was congratulating Alisson at the end which marked this out as a different breed. Usually it’s the scoring keeper’s job to apologise to their opposite number.

Alisson’s story

Alisson hugs Klopp - AFP
As superb and crucial as his goal was, Alisson’s moment was elevated further by his recent experiences and his eloquence after the game. His father drowned in February and he has not yet been able to return to Brazil to mourn with his family.

His post-match interview gave his goal real meaning:

It was a joy to witness his embraces with Klopp and goalkeeping coach John Achterberg after the game. It was cheering to hear of the letters he had received from players from around the world, clubs beyond Liverpool. It was clear from his words and the reaction of his team-mates the esteem in which Alisson is held.

This was a moment to cherish.

