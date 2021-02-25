Tragedy has struck Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, as his father has drowned in a lake in Brazil.

According to local reports, Jose Becker drowned in a lake near his holiday home in southern Brazil.

Liverpool have yet to release a statement on this, but their Merseyside rivals Everton have published the following message of condolence to Alisson and his family, as it remains to be seen if the Liverpool and Brazil No. 1 will now return to his homeland for the funeral.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Everton are with Alisson Becker and his family following the tragic news of the death of his father, Jose Becker,” Everton said.

Alisson is widely-regarded as the best goalkeeper on the planet and has been key in Liverpool winning the UEFA Champions League, Premier League and Club World Cup since he arrived from AS Roma in the summer of 2018.

Here are more details from Reuters:

Jose Becker, 57, had been swimming at a dam on his property when the accident happened on Wednesday afternoon, Doroteo Machado Filho, a police inspector in the town of Lavras do Sul, told Reuters. No foul play was suspected.

Brazilian club Internacional, who both Alisson and his brother Muriel played for, tweeted their condolences: “It is with great sadness that we received the news of Jose Agostinho Becker’s death, the father of our ex-goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel.”

Alisson’s brother, Muriel, also began his career at Internacional. The 34-year-old joined Portuguese club Belenenses in 2017 but returned to Brazil with Fluminense two years later. He has three caps for Brazil’s U20 side.

Fluminense said on Twitter: “Fluminense Football Club deeply regret the passing of Jose Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all strength to his friends and family.”

Alisson: Father of Liverpool goalkeeper killed in tragic accident originally appeared on NBCSports.com