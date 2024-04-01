Alison Ojeda recaps Lady Vols’ win at Alabama

No. 24 Tennessee (13-6, 5-4 SEC) defeated No. 23 Alabama (14-6, 5-5 SEC), 4-1, on Sunday at Alabama Tennis Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“So proud of the team,” Tennessee head coach Alison Ojeda said. “We have had a really good season, we have a great team with a fantastic group of girls. The thing is that sometimes you can put in all the work and it does not necessarily mean you are going to win a match. We came out today start to finish, and started the match with a certain level of intensity. The only expectation that we had was on ourselves. It had nothing to do with the result or what our opponent was doing.

“We really wanted to focus on our strengths and the girls did that from start to finish today. I am proud of them because Alabama fought hard, we knew they would. On every court we competed, Alana (Wolfberg) battled through doubles which was a huge help and we needed Leyla (Britez Risso) to play again at the last minute and she was right there in a match with a good player. Could not be any more excited for the girls but very excited to get home and play in front of our home crowd for the last four SEC matches of the season.”

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire