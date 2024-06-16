Alisha Lehmann: Douglas Luiz’s girlfriend set to join Juventus Women

Douglas Luiz’s Juventus transfer seems closer and closer as his girlfriend Alisha Lehmann is set to join the Bianconeri’s Women’s team.

Multiple reports in Italy claim Juventus Women are set to sign Swiss footballer Alisha Lehmann from Aston Villa.

Lehmann is not only one of the best-known female footballers, with over 17 million followers on Instagram, but she’s also the girlfriend of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is in advanced talks to join the Bianconeri.

La Gazzetta dello Sport and Ilbianconero.com claim Lehmann will be part of the agreement between Juventus and Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian midfielder is set to move to Turin on a permanent transfer worth €18m-€20m plus Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior.

Gazzetta highlights that Lehmann’s move to Juventus Women will help the Bianconere on the pitch and further develop Women’s football outside the field.

Douglas Luiz has already reached a verbal agreement with Juventus over a four-year deal worth €5m per season.