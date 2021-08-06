Aliphine Tuliamuk Leads US in Women's Marathon originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The women’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympics begins at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, with three Americans hoping to follow up on the U.S. performance in 2016, when Shalane Flanagan and Desiree Linden both finished in the top 10.

Aliphine Tuliamuk qualified for the Olympics at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials and gave birth to her daughter, Zoe, this past January. The IOC originally prevented athletes from bringing their children to the Games as part of the COVID-19 restrictions, but at the end of June an exception was made for athletes who are breastfeeding.

Molly Seidel had never run a competitive marathon until she placed second at the 2020 trials to qualify for Tokyo. The third American in the women’s marathon is Sally Jepkosgei Kipyego, an Olympian in 2012 for Kenya who became a U.S. citizen in 2017. She won silver in the 10,000m in London.

Other runners to watch include Brigid Kosgei of Kenya and Birhane Dibaba of Ethiopia. Japan has won four medals – second only to Kenya’s five — in women’s marathon since it was first added to the Olympics in 1984. The host nation will be hoping for a strong showing from its athletes, Maeda Honami, Suzuki Ayuko and Ichiyama Mao.

The race has been moved up to 5 p.m. ET – 6 a.m. Saturday in Tokyo – due to weather. While the organizers originally hoped to have the marathons in Tokyo, they moved the events 500 miles north to Sapporo, a city on Hokkaido island, in order to have lower temperatures for the runners.