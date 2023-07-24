Alim McNeill: ‘Still have the same strength’ after dropping 22 pounds

There is a lot of expectation for Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill heading into the 2023 season. There is also less of Alim McNeill as training camp begins.

McNeill told reporters after the second practice of training camp that he dropped 22 pounds over the offseason. The third-year DT is now weighing 305 pounds after being 327 when the 2022 campaign ended.

The change in body composition was noticeable during June’s minicamp, and McNeill has continued the transformation into a leaner fighting machine.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel better,” McNeill said. “Lighter, faster. And I still have the same strength.”

That strength will be important to maintain even though McNeill is moving to more of a full-time role in the 3-technique. That’s a more attacking-based role than the nose tackle spot he occupied for much of his first two seasons in Detroit. His dominating work in the win over the New York Giants last year is more of the expectation for McNeill in 2023.

#Lions DL Alim McNeill said he dropped 22 pounds since the last time he was "at a podium." Used to weigh 327 pounds, now he's at 305 — "and I still have the same strength," he said. pic.twitter.com/s2pHc7C3Dh — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) July 24, 2023

A changed diet and more dedication to what he puts into his body resulted in the impressive weight loss.

Advertisement

For a little visual comparison, here is McNeill prior to Monday’s practice and a picture from two summers ago:

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill (54) warms up during minicamp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill walks off the field after training camp at the Allen Park facility Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Lions

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire