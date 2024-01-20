Alim McNeill has the best PFF grade of any remaining defensive lineman

The NFL playoffs are down the the elite eight. Blessedly, the Detroit Lions are one of those eight remaining teams. One of the reasons why the Lions are still playing is their effective pass rush. And one of the keys to that is defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

In fact, McNeill is the top interior defensive lineman still playing in the playoffs, based on Pro Football Focus grades. McNeill’s 88.6 overall season grade. The third-year pro edges out Kansas City’s Chris Jones (among others) in the PFF grades.

The improvement from McNeill in both run defense and pass rush win rate elevated him to the top of the PFF heap.

Alim McNeill: highest-graded iDL among remaining playoff teams (88.6) 😤 pic.twitter.com/171mMVj45l — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) January 19, 2024

