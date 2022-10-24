Alijah Vera-Tucker out for season with triceps injury

The Jets got a win in Denver on Sunday, but they lost two important players for the season on the way to their fifth victory of the year.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at his Monday press conference that right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season due to a triceps injury he suffered in the first half of Sunday’s 16-9 win. Running back Breece Hall tore his ACL in the game and will also miss the rest of the year.

Vera-Tucker was a 2021 first-round pick and he’s been a fixture in the lineup since joining the team. He started games at right guard and left tackle before taking over at right tackle for the last three games.

His play has been a strong point for the Jets this season and the team already has three other tackles on injured reserve. Rookie Max Mitchell is the only one of them expected back this year, but he’s not back yet and that will mean Cedric Ogbuehi moves into the starting lineup against the Patriots in Week Eight.

