Alijah Vera-Tucker says he’ll be ready for training camp

The New York Jets suffered a number of injuries along the offensive line in 2022, but none were more felt on the offense than that of Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Vera-Tucker suffered a torn triceps during New York’s Week 7 win in Denver, ending his season. Vera-Tucker was the most versatile offensive lineman the Jets had. He made starts at three different positions this season and played all three — right guard, left tackle, right tackle — very effectively.

In just two seasons, Vera-Tucker has already seen time at four positions as he started every game at left guard as a rookie in 2021.

So when Vera-Tucker went down with that injury, the Jets’ had to piece together offensive line combinations due to various other injuries and the line, as well as the running game, became nowhere near as effective in the ten games after losing Vera-Tucker and running back Breece Hall.

The Jets finished tied for 25th with the Dolphins at 99.2 rushing yards per game, including just 59.7 per game over the last three games.

The Jets really did miss Vera-Tucker, but the good news is he feels good and expects to be ready for training camp. The Jets will really need him because a rebuild of the offensive line is undoubtedly in the cards as part of the Jets’ offseason plan. A healthy Vera-Tucker helps make that process a bit easier with how versatile he is.

Alijah Vera-Tucker (haven’t seen him in a while) says he will be ready for training camp. #Jets pic.twitter.com/vk0dhu23N8 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 9, 2023

Among Jets’ free agents are George Fant, Cedric Ogbuehi, Mike Remmers, Dan Feeney and Nate Herbig, all of whom saw action for the Jets this season.

The Jets really need Vera-Tucker in 2023. Him being in good spirits is a good start.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire