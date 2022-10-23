Alijah Vera-Tucker ruled out with elbow injury

The Jets are now being riddled with injuries in Denver. After ruling out running back Breece Hall with a knee injury, the Jets have now also lost Alijah Vera-Tucker to an elbow injury.

Cedric Ogbuehi came in for Vera-Tucker late in the second quarter and now he will be on the line for the rest of the day.

The Jets cannot afford any more injuries on the offensive line. They were fortunate to get Duane Brown back, but Max Mitchell is on injured reserve and they just waived Conor McDermott, but brought him back on the practice squad. Mike Remmers is the only other available tackle for the Jets.

Hopefully, the injury isn’t too serious because the Jets absolutely need him badly.

