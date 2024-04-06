Alijah Martin joins exodus of Florida Atlantic basketball players entering transfer portal

And then there were none.

Alijah Martin on Saturday became the latest Florida Atlantic men's basketball player to enter the transfer portal, meaning the five players who started the bulk of the games the last two seasons are likely gone. Johnell Davis, who also declared for the NBA Draft, Vlad Goldin, Nick Boyd and West Palm Beach's Giancarlo Rosado previously had entered the transfer portal.

Another FAU player entering the portal is reserve power forward Isaiah Gaines. FAU also has seen two high school players de-commit in the last week: Lakeland Victory Christian guard Lorenzo Cason and Lake Hamilton (Arkansas) guard Ty Robinson.

Martin, a rising senior guard, averaged 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Owls, who fell in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. He shot 41.4% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range. Reportedly, Martin has said he does not want to be contacted by schools.

March 22, 2024, Brooklyn, NY, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls guard Alijah Martin (15) reacts against the Northwestern Wildcats in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

A year ago, after leading FAU to the Final Four, Davis and Martin declared for the draft but did not hire an agent and eventually returned to the program.

Of course, head coach Dusty May ended up signing a contract extension after that historic 2023 run and May is now the head coach at Michigan. He was replaced by former Baylor assistant John Jakus.

Many of the FAU players were at Jakus' introductory press conference and he proudly said, "I don't know if you noticed. None of them are in the portal."

A week later, that has changed. If none of them return, Jakus will be seeking transfers as he tries to keep the Owls on the winning track.

