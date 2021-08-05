Aligos Therapeutics Reports Recent Business Progress and Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Aligos Therapeutics
·11 min read

Raised $83.6 million in gross proceeds from common stock offering
STOPS™ and CAM programs: initial data presented at conferences, dosing in 2nd CHB cohorts ongoing
Clinical trial application filed for 3rd CHB drug candidate ALG-0202572 (antisense oligonucleotide) – dosing in HVs anticipated in Q4 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today reported recent business progress and financial results for the second quarter, June 30, 2021.

“Over the past few months, in addition to completing our recent financing, we have made significant strides in advancing our CHB and NASH drug candidates,” commented Lawrence Blatt, PhD, MBA, Chairman and CEO of Aligos. “At recent scientific conferences, healthy volunteer data from our STOPS™ program and initial antiviral data in CHB subjects from our CAM program, were presented. For both the STOPS and CAM programs, enrollment in the first CHB cohort is complete and is ongoing in the second cohort. Additionally, we recently filed the first clinical trial application (CTA) for our ASO drug candidate, ALG-020572, which is anticipated to begin dosing in healthy volunteers in Q4 2021. We are also on track to file a CTA in Q3 for ALG-055009, our NASH drug candidate, and start dosing in healthy volunteers in Q4 2021. We look forward to continuing to advance these important development programs.”

Recent Business Progress

Aligos Portfolio of Drug Candidates:

Preliminary safety and pharmacokinetic data in healthy volunteers (HVs) from the ongoing Phase 1a/b multi-part dose range finding trial (NCT04485663) of our S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (STOPS™) compound, ALG-010133, were presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress™ 2021 (ILC 2021) in June. These data showed that single and multiple doses up to 200 mg and 180 mg, respectively, were generally well tolerated.

Enrollment and dosing in our Phase 1b trial evaluating subjects with CHB is ongoing and we continue to initiate more clinical trial centers to support this study. However, recent delays to enrollment of chronic hepatitis B subjects have been encountered due to COVID-19 related logistical challenges and an increasing number of competitive phase 2 clinical trials. Consequently, data from the planned 3 cohorts, evaluating a range of doses, are expected to be available in the first half of 2022.

Given that STOPS molecules work by a novel mechanism and patient antiviral response characteristics are unknown, we believe it is important to generate a dataset from multiple cohorts. This should enable us to refine the PK-PD model to optimize dosing for evaluation in subsequent cohorts and studies. We plan to unblind virological data, including HBsAg, once dosing in the first three cohorts has been completed.

In addition, evaluation of ALG-000184, a small molecule class II capsid assembly modulator (CAM), was initiated in patients with CHB in April. This dose range finding study (NCT04536337) is evaluating 28 days of once daily oral dosing of ALG-000184 or placebo in treatment naïve/currently not treated CHB patients. Initial 14-day data from the first cohort demonstrated that a 100 mg dose was well tolerated and resulted in significant antiviral activity. These 14-day data were presented at the HBV-TAG 2021 meeting in June. Data from additional cohorts are expected to be presented at one or more scientific conferences in the second half of 2021.

The initial CTA for our third CHB drug candidate, ALG-020572, an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), was recently filed. We expect to begin evaluating ALG-020572 in HVs in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The CTA for our first nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) drug candidate, ALG-055009, a thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, remains on track to be filed in the third quarter of 2021 to enable evaluation in HVs to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Aligos has a broad CHB portfolio that targets different clinically validated mechanisms of action in the hepatitis B virus life cycle. The portfolio includes ALG-000184, a class II CAM, ALG-010133, a STOPS molecule, ALG-020572, an ASO, and ALG-020755, a small interfering RNA (siRNA) drug candidate. The properties of these candidates indicate that their use in combination could yield potentially best-in-class treatment regimens that may achieve higher rates of functional cure than current standard of care. For each of these drug candidates, Aligos plans to initially establish proof of concept as monotherapy in Phase 1 dose range finding trials before evaluating them in combination in subsequent trials.

Corporate:

The company announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 4,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $19.00 per share. In addition, the company granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 660,000 shares of common stock at the same terms and conditions. All of the shares of common stock were offered by the company.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Aligos, were $83.6 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering closed on July 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021

Net losses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $29.8 million or basic and diluted net loss per common share of $(0.79) compared to net losses of $20.8 million or basic and diluted net loss per common share of $(7.40) for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were $24.6 million compared with $17.2 million for the same period of 2020. The increase in R&D expenses for this comparative period is primarily attributable to increased expenses related to the Company’s continued development of ALG-010133 and ALG-000184 clinical trial activities, as well as increases in salaries and employee-related expenses and preclinical programs. Total R&D stock-based compensation expense incurred for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $2.0 million compared with $0.2 million for the same period for 2020.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were $6.6 million compared with $4.1 million for the same periods of 2020. The increase in G&A expenses for this comparative period is primarily attributable to higher employee-related costs associated with the growth of the Company’s operations and additional professional and consulting services related to being a public company. Total G&A stock-based compensation expense incurred for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was $1.5 million compared with $0.1 million for the same period for 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $190.7 million as of June 30, 2021 compared with $243.5 million as of December 31, 2020.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that was founded in 2018 with the mission to become a world leader in the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Aligos is focused on the discovery and development of targeted antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B (CHB) and coronaviruses as well as leveraging its expertise in liver diseases to create targeted therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Aligos’ strategy is to harness the deep expertise and decades of drug development experience its team has in liver disease, particularly viral hepatitis, to rapidly advance its pipeline of potentially best-in-class molecules.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding Aligos’s anticipation to begin dosing of ALG-020572 in HVs and CHB subjects in the fourth quarter of 2021; Aligos being on track to file a CTA for ALG-055009 and to start dosing in HBs in the fourth quarter of 2021; Aligos’s expectation that generating a complete dataset from multiple cohorts for its ongoing Phase 1a/b multi-part dose range finding trial for ALG-010133 should enable the company to refine a PK-PD model to optimize dosing for evaluation in subsequent cohorts and studies and its plan to unblind virological data upon completion of the dosing in the first three cohorts in such ongoing ALG-010133 trial; Aligos’s expectation to present data from additional cohorts of its ALG-000184 dose range finding study in the second half of 2021; Aligos’s expectation to begin evaluating ALG-020572 in HVs and CHB subjects in the fourth quarter of 2021; Aligos remaining on track to file its CTA for ALG-055009 in the third quarter of 2021 to enable evaluation in HVs to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021; the use of the candidates in Aligos’s CHB portfolio in combination yielding potentially best-in-class treatment regimens that may achieve higher rates of functional cure than current standard of care; and Aligos’s plans to initially establish proof of concept as monotherapy in Phase 1 dose range finding trials for each of these CHB drug candidates before evaluating them in combination in subsequent trials. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’s clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug candidates, Aligos’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on our business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 5, 2021 and as well as other documents Aligos files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


Aligos Therapeutics, Inc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenue from Collaborations

$

1,545

$

-

$

2,455

$

-

Operating Expenses:

Research and development

24,554

17,176

47,422

34,478

General and administrative

6,556

4,095

12,337

7,514

Total operating expenses

31,110

21,271

59,759

41,992

Loss from operations

(29,565

)

(21,271

)

(57,304

)

(41,992

)

Interest and other income (expense), net

(225

)

415

(114

)

1,108

Loss before income tax expense

(29,790

)

(20,856

)

(57,418

)

(40,884

)

Income tax income (expense)

(28

)

59

(74

)

58

Net loss

$

(29,818

)

$

(20,797

)

$

(57,492

)

$

(40,826

)

Basic and diluted net loss per common share

$

(0.79

)

$

(7.40

)

$

(1.53

)

$

(14.96

)

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share

37,619,039

2,810,854

37,526,650

2,729,827


Aligos Therapeutics, Inc
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(1)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

187,650

$

220,383

Short-term investments

3,003

23,130

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,989

6,504

Total current assets

196,642

250,017

Other assets

15,234

15,285

Total assets

$

211,876

$

265,302

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities

$

30,098

$

30,274

Other liabilities, noncurrent

12,894

14,989

Total liabilities

42,992

45,263

Total stockholders’ equity

168,884

220,039

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

211,876

$

265,302


(1)

The condensed, consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Media Contact
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 315 879 8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com



Recommended Stories

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Blockchain Developer Toolkit Alchemy Adds High-Profile Angels to $80M Series B

    Revenues for the blockchain infrastructure company have grown more than tenfold since it announced the series B in April.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

    Moderna (MRNA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Lufthansa narrows loss on cost cuts

    Narrowing losses and recording cash inflow for the first time since the start of the global health crisis - Germany's Lufthansa said on Thursday (August 5) recovering air travel combined with cost savings had helped in the second quarter. The group, which also owns Eurowings, Swiss, Brussels and Austrian Airlines, said its adjusted operating loss narrowed to $1.13 billion, slightly below forecasts.Lufthansa said the easing of travel curbs and pent-up demand drove significant recovery.And that job cuts had helped stem the cash bleed and deliver a cash inflow of about $402 million.The company's CEO said in a statement that "the fact that more than 30,000 colleagues have left us in the process so far hurts us all."Adding that it was "unavoidable to sustainably save the more than 100,000 remaining jobs". Lufthansa shares were up around 0.5% in mid-morning trade.Rivals, including Air France-KLM and British Airways owner IAG, have also recently reported a return to positive cash flow.But Lufthansa was more cautious about its outlook.While it predicted high tourist demand and a gradual recovery in business travel in the second half, the group kept its full-year capacity target at 40% of pre-crisis levels.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • TheScore stock soars 75% on US$2 billion offer from Penn National Gaming

    U.S. firms have taken interest in Canada following the passage of legislation allowing bets on single sports games.

  • Moderna says we'll need COVID-19 booster shots this fall, predicting that protection from its vaccine will wane

    "We really do believe the virus is here to stay for the long term," a top Moderna executive said.

  • The one pandemic boom that is definitely over

    On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic.

  • Robinhood shares surge 50%, as investors scoop up 'the meme of memes'

    (Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc rose more than 50% on Wednesday during a wild trading session as investors scooped up shares after its underwhelming stock market debut last week. The online brokerage’s shares closed at $70.39, off the session high of $85 when the stock was up nearly 82%, with one analyst dubbing it "the meme of memes" in a reference to stocks popularized this year by retail investors congregating in online platforms such as Reddit's WallStreetBets. Its market capitalization rose to $58.8 billion, catapulting it ahead of Twitter Inc, restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill and asset manager T. Rowe Price.Interest in the stock among retail investors soared on social media despite its weak market debut last week, when it fell below its IPO price.

  • Hong Kong property tycoon Vincent Lo mulls spinning off Shui On Land's commercial assets in China

    Shui On Land is considering reviving a plan to spin off its commercial investment properties and property management business and list them in Hong Kong. The move comes after a plan to spin off its Shanghai property assets, Xintiandi, in 2012, was shelved. The Shanghai-headquartered developer, controlled by tycoon Vincent Lo Hong-sui, said ﻿no decision has been made on such a possible spin off and that such a plan would still depend on regulatory approvals and market conditions. "No decision has

  • GM shares drop 7.8% despite record pre-tax profit, improved outlook

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co’s pickup trucks are hauling in cash through the global semiconductor shortage and a resurgent pandemic, but investors on Wednesday signaled they want more from Chief Executive Mary Barra. The harsh reaction to GM's numbers - and to strong results earlier Wednesday from Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co - underscore the uncertainty facing global automakers in a time of technological and economic disruption. Barra, in a call on Wednesday, said GM will "continue to see the impact this year" of the chip shortage, and expects it will continue into the new year.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • JDE Peet's says coffee lovers can swallow higher prices

    JDE Peet's , one of the world's largest consumer coffee companies, on Wednesday reported better than expected first-half operating profit, and said it would meet full-year targets despite a spike in green coffee prices after frost struck Brazilian crops last month. CEO Fabien Simon said green coffee prices had already increased around 20% in 2020 and that the company is also facing increases in transportation and other costs this year -- but it expects to be able to pass those increases on to consumers. "Coffee is pretty unique category in the food and beverage space where headwinds and tailwinds of green coffee are passed through, and we expect that to happen again this time around," he said.

  • Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.98

    Duke Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DUK ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 16th of September to...

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...

  • 3 Ridiculously Overpriced Stocks That Could Crash in a Market Correction

    Many investors are worried about a market crash as stock values continue to hover at record levels. Three stocks I would consider selling today are Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV), Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), and Snap (NYSE: SNAP). Healthcare company Shockwave Medical uses shockwaves to break up calcium deposits.

  • Fauci hopes Pfizer vaccine will get full FDA approval in weeks

    Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration within the next couple of weeks.

  • Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza helps chain beat Wall Street sales forecast

    Papa John's sees continued momentum even as people eat out more after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch chats with Yahoo Finance.

  • GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

    General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...