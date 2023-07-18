'Aligned as we could ever be': Auburn football's Hugh Freeze ready for reset

NASHVILLE — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze was a bit surprised.

Upon his arrival to the Plains in November and in the subsequent months, he ran into difficulties in recruiting that he didn't originally foresee being a problem. In his mind, Auburn was Auburn. The same Auburn that won a national championship in 2010 and went to another in 2013; the Tigers are one of six teams in the last 13 years to play for a title twice.

"There's a lot of things we battle in recruiting a little bit that I don't think are true − any longer, anyway," Freeze said at SEC Media Days on Tuesday. "It might have been before. I wasn't here. I don't know.

"We have a brand new president, and that president has a brand new athletics director, and that athletics director and that president chose a new football coach. And we are as aligned as we could ever be. ... We couldn’t be more aligned. And we’re going to ride this bus together."

The obstacles related to recruiting facing Freeze and his staff couldn't have been so imposing to the point of failure, though, as the Tigers turned over about half of their roster this offseason through the transfer portal and traditional recruiting. Auburn brought in nearly two dozen players from the portal, a haul rated by 247Sports as the No. 5 transfer class in the country.

Couple that with 20 other signees out of high school and from junior college, and the Tigers are going to have to wear name tags for the first few weeks of fall camp.

And that's only slightly a joke.

"I don't even know all the names yet, truthfully," Freeze said. "We're going to have to wear tape on the helmet again. We recruited kids after spring practice, I haven't coached them. I haven't been able to be with them a whole lot, and truthfully it'd be hard to sit here and say I truly know them. Or that they know me.

"I've never felt quite like this. I'm going to have to lean and depend on our assistant coaches an enormous amount to help us capture their minds and their hearts and everything that's going on. Obviously, you transfer or you come in new and you kind of expect that you might get to play. Well, that's not going to be true for every single person, and yet we're going to need everybody in that team room to be of one mind and one accord."

A benefit of all the newcomers is that the program has experienced a de facto reset. All of the bad that existed within the prior regime − a 9-12 record and an offseason investigation − is gone, but Freeze and his new staff still have work to erase all traces of it.

"I think our program is a work in progress," Freeze said. "I think anybody that has followed it will say that. ... We're really going to have to stay tunnel-visioned on what today brings. I'm not a big goal-setter, I don't believe in that. I believe in what we can do today to get better. If we can stay there, then hopefully from Game 1 to Game 12 there's considerable improvement. ...

"I think Auburn can be great, obviously. And I think we will be. How fast can we close the gap on the ones who are doing it on a very, very high level right now? I don’t really know. I’ve said it and I’ll say it again, I think the ’24-'25 class will probably tell that story."

