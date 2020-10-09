Aliens, dragons surface in Chase Winovich’s response to Patriots’ adjusted gameplans

COVID-19 is quickly making its way into the NFL space.

The first three weeks went surprisingly well and teams were able to play games accordingly with little adjustments. The Tennessee Titans were the first team with an outbreak, but the New England Patriots got hit pretty hard by the virus.

Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore have both contracted the virus, but both star players remain asymptomatic. Newton could potentially return on Monday night against the Denver Broncos, but Gilmore will be out at least another week.

Up-and-coming pass rusher Chase Winovich joined ‘Zolak & Bertand’ on Friday morning, discussing the adjustments the team has to make with the positive tests, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

In his interview with @ZoandBertrand, Patriots OLB Chase Winovich shared what his experience was like this past week, and how he views concerns within the team regarding COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/92ZiXxDVvd — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 9, 2020





Despite getting sidetracked, Winovich points out the risks and serious complications stemming from this virus. It’s serious and every player that contracts it is ultimately at risk of spreading COVID to someone close.

The Patriots are doing everything possible to contain it, but positive tests could come up any day.