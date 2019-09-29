Alice Kinsella interview: 'I like that anything can happen, you need to be elegant, powerful, accurate – no wonky moves'

Alice Kinsella became the first Briton to take balance-beam gold at a major event at the European Championships earlier this year - AFP

Alice Kinsella is the most understated of heroes. Still only a teenager, she stands 5ft 2in tall, weighs a fraction over eight stone, and speaks in the fast, whispery tones of someone who would rather not be speaking at all.

Rather than giving an interview, Kinsella would probably prefer to be back in her bedroom, watching one of her beloved make-up tutorials on YouTube. Yet this shrinking violet has an unexpectedly steely side. In April, at the European Championships in Poland, she became the first Briton to take balance-beam gold at a major event. Next weekend, in Stuttgart, she will try to repeat this triumph at the Worlds.

“When I talk to the little ones at my club, they always say ‘Oh, beam is really scary,’” Kinsella told the Sunday Telegraph last week, during a break from training at Lilleshall. “And I’m like ‘I actually loved it when I was little.’

“It’s always been my favourite piece and my strongest one too,” Kinsella added. “I like the fact that anything can happen on the day. You need to be elegant, you need to have power, and you need to be accurate – no wonky moves. Because once you’re off, you’re off completely.”

Her routine centres on a three-part combination – a cartwheel followed by two backflips, all performed without putting her arms down – which has to be performed on a four-inch wide strip of leather or suede. If she doesn’t stay perfectly square, the inaccuracies compound themselves and she tumbles to the floor.

Last training session today before I head off to Germany for the World Championships tomorrow morning����. It was tough mentally and physically but I had such a great session. I’m now ready to go out there and smash it with the girls����‍♂️����#letsdothis — Alice Kinsella (@AliceKinsella16) September 27, 2019

The beam is a uniquely stressful experience for everyone. During the London Olympics, Ricky and Lynn Raisman – whose daughter Aly finished with bronze – became social-media sensations when the cameras caught them living every step by squirming from side to side in their seats.

Here is a ruthless examination of physical precision and mental courage – but one which Kinsella relishes. Her feats over the past two seasons have set an inspirational example to her team-mates and helped change the international perception that Brits always fall off the beam. Which, in turn, recalls the transformational moment in the early 2000s when Louis Smith became the first British gymnast to master the dreaded pommel horse.

Does Kinsella believe she can match the trailblazing feats of Smith, who would go on to win 16 major championship medals including two European golds? “I hope so,” she replied. “At the Europeans, us GB lot were really good on beam. We had no falls at the championships which was amazing. I think we have improved a lot and it will actually be one of our best pieces in the future.”

Kinsella may draw her resilience from her sporting ancestry. Her father Mark was a midfield general for Charlton Athletic, and also won 48 caps for the Republic of Ireland. Her brother Liam – who is 23 – now plays for Walsall in League Two, mainly as a right-back, where he is known for a ferocious work-rate.

“My dad lives in Ireland now, because he manages a football team there [Drogheda United],” said Kinsella. “I think it makes him proud to see Liam follow in his footsteps and me doing gymnastics. I do try to go and watch Liam play, but it’s difficult to fit around my training. I always tell him that in football, all they do is kick a ball around. Whereas with gymnastics you’ve got loads of disciplines, and you’re using your whole body. It’s dangerous, it’s risk-taking, it’s definitely a lot tougher.

“We live with my mum near Walsall, and I have also a sister who is a beautician. She does nails and fake tan and wax and things like that. I’d like to be a make-up artist one day, I’m teaching myself to do it using YouTube videos because it’s a good thing to practise when you’re at home chilling. But I will also probably do a bit of coaching when I retire.”

Retirement is never far away in a sport where the average career finishes in the early- to mid-20s, but Kinsella – who will turn 19 in March – still has much to prove. While the beam may be her strongest apparatus, she has improved so much on the other three pieces – stepping clear of an emerging group that includes Georgia-Mae Fenton, Kelly Simm and Amelie Morgan – that she can now challenge Ellie Downie for the title of Britain’s top all-round performer.

“Until a couple of years ago, I’d be so nervous at the big events that I’d be shaking,” said Kinsella. “But since the Europeans [where she also qualified third in the all-around] I’ve never felt so confident. Now I just want to go out there and smash my routines.”