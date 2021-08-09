Alibaba rocked by sexual assault allegation

Chinese tech giant Alibaba has fired a manager accused of sexually assaulting a female employee.

That's according to a memo by Chief Executive Daniel Zhang seen by Reuters.

The company is already under pressure from a regulatory crackdown.

Now it is dealing with an uproar on social media set off by the accusations.

A female employee made the claims in an 11-page document uploaded onto Alibaba's internal network.

In her account, she said she was assaulted during a business trip with the manager - who was her boss - and a client in July.

First, she said, the client kissed her.

After drinking alcohol, she woke up in a hotel room the next day.

She said she had no clothes on and no memory of what had happened.

But CCTV footage from the hotel showed her boss had entered the room four times during the night.

After reporting the incident, the employee said human resources had agreed to fire the boss and give her some time off but had apparently not followed through.

After making the rounds on Alibaba's internal network, the story went on to kick up a storm on social media.

Alibaba has also suspended other staff members in connection to the case.

And police say they're investigating.

In statement, Zhang said, "starting from me, starting from management, starting from human resources, everyone at Alibaba must empathize, reflect, and take action."

China's #Metoo movement began in 2018 with an accusation of sexual harassment on a college campus.

But #Metoo soon came under pressure from authorities, with many cases still unresolved.