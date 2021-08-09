Alibaba Faces #MeToo Storm Over Rape Claim

SHANGHAI–A report of sexual assault has rocked Alibaba Group, prompting the Chinese tech giant’s ceo Daniel Zhang to issue a company-wide statement on Monday morning apologizing for the firm’s slow response and announcing that it had fired the male employee accused of raping a female colleague.

Alibaba sent out a memo to say that two senior managers also resigned after failing to respond appropriately to the woman’s report.

On Sunday, the woman posted an essay on Alibaba’s internal website saying that her boss had raped her while she was unconscious and that she had also been molested by a client on July 27 while on a work trip in Jinan, Shandong province. The account was quickly shared over social media and began trending on Weibo.

According to her account, the alleged perpetrator was her manager named Wang Chengwen. Wang had been very insistent that she travel with him to Jinan to meet a client, despite the fact that Hangzhou that weekend had an incoming typhoon and travel was not recommended.

At dinner, Wang told the client, “Look at how good I am to you, I brought you a beauty” and said that the woman could really drink, despite her protests that she did not have a high alcohol tolerance. Over the course of the dinner, Wang pressured her to drink excessively and the client began groping her chest and private areas. After she became sick and had gotten some vomit stains on her clothes, the client said he would help her clean up but instead took her away to an enclosed private room.

The woman said at this point she was unable to stand and walk by herself and that another female from the client team was also in this state.

She awoke the next morning naked in a hotel room and found an open package of condoms on the nightstand, she said, and recalled crying the night before as Wang was on top of her but that she had been able to move. She added that when she checked CCTV footage from the hotel, it showed Wang had entered her room four times that night.

She said she had tried to report it to the firm, approaching Wang’s managers, but had been silenced and initial posts to a company chat group had led to her being removed.

Zhang’s company-wide memo said that Alibaba would support the woman and the police while they completed their investigation.

The incident comes just days after Canadian-Chinese popstar Kris Wu was detained by Beijing authorities on suspicion of rape after multiple women accused him online of preying on young and underaged girls. In 2019, JD.com’s billionaire founder Richard Liu was arrested after a student at the University of Minnesota accused him of rape but was later let go.

