The Buccaneers made some changes to their offensive line last weekend, but they may not have to keep their new alignment in place against the Rams on Monday night.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said that left guard Ali Marpet was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Arians added that Marpet remains in the concussion protocol, but should be cleared if he doesn’t develop any symptoms after his return to work.

Marpet has missed the last two games and the Bucs decided to move Ryan Jensen from center to left guard to replace him last week. Joe Haeg struggled in a start against the Saints in Week 9.

AQ Shipley took over at center with Jensen moving to another spot and Arians said this week that the alignment will remain in place until Marpet is back in action.

Ali Marpet gets in full practice for Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk