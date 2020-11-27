Ali Marpet, Donovan Smith questionable for Bucs

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The left side of the Buccaneers offensive line is questionable to play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said that left tackle Donovan Smith and left guard Ali Marpet will each get that designation on the final injury report of the week. Smith is dealing with an ankle injury while Marpet has missed the last three games with a concussion.

The Bucs will also be without center A.Q. Shipley, who is going on injured reserve with what is believed to be a career-ending neck injury. Ryan Jensen had been playing left guard with Marpet out, so Marpet’s return would allow him to slide back over without creating another hole up front.

Cornerback Jamel Dean and tight end Tanner Hudson are also out for this weekend.

 

Ali Marpet, Donovan Smith questionable for Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Latest Stories

  • Why Ravens-Steelers could still happen Sunday despite COVID outbreak

    The Ravens are mired in a COVID-19 outbreak. Superficial common sense would suggest Sunday's rescheduled game vs. Pittsburgh can't happen. But science suggests it could.

  • Austin Rivers-Knicks deal now a sign and trade with Houston

    The Austin Rivers to the Knicks deal from last week has been changed to a sign and trade deal between New York and the Houston Rockets, the team announced Friday.

  • Tedy Bruschi lays out two specific reasons for Tom Brady’s struggles in Tampa

    It makes perfect sense.

  • People can’t be serious with these complaints about Cowboys 41-16 loss

    It's been a lost season and certainly there are things to be upset about from the game on Thursday, an embarrassing showing on national TV. But if any team had reasons to look that bad in Week 12, it was this Cowboys team in this specific game. The ...

  • What happens if the Ravens are forced to forfeit?

    The Ravens forfeiting means a loss in the standings and in the paychecks.

  • Matt Patricia’s coaching malpractice on full display in Lions’ lifeless loss to Texans

    The Lions showed the national audience just how low Matt Patricia's coaching can sink them

  • Peyton Manning heckles Phil Mickelson, calls out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change

    Peyton Manning heckled Phil Mickelson and called out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change.

  • Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford knelt during the national anthem. Here's why

    Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford knelt during the national anthem on Thanksgiving Day. In September, he explained why he chose to join teammates.

  • How Diego Maradona's life spiralled to leave him a hobbling, arthritic shadow of his former self

    The final moments of Asif Kapadia’s magnificent film Diego Maradona are almost too painful to watch. To a soundtrack of an interview conducted when he was at the peak of his powers in Napoli, when he talks of the football pitch being a refuge, a sanctuary, a place of freedom where he could express himself without fear, we see Maradona in his late fifties attempting to play five-a-side with his friends. The juxtaposition of the glorious athlete of our collective memory and the hobbling, pot-bellied, arthritic shadow he became is a telling reflection of his decline. So precipitous was his fall, it almost appeared to be the consequence of a Faustian pact, an agreement to become the most influential footballer in the world in exchange for a sporting afterlife of misery and self-loathing. The sadness is that any evaluation of his genius cannot but take account of what happened next. It had been long coming, but we were given first indication of his unravelling at the 1994 World Cup. The man who had dragged his country to victory in 1986, then almost repeated the trick in 1990, was by now a drug-addled parody of his glory days. His goggle-eyed celebration when he scored his last ever goal for his country in the game against Greece was a symptom of his personal nightmare: the man was wired beyond repair. Banned, traduced and shamed, his playing career was over. But back in his homeland he was still revered. And no wonder, given what he had delivered. He parlayed his celebrity into a lucrative turn as a chat show host, before his inability to control his appetites compromised his facility to frame a question. Still, he knew about football, so in 2005 he was offered a role as sporting director at Boca Juniors, his old club in Buenos Aires’s most roughhouse neighbourhood. In a stadium that, 25 years after he last kicked a ball there, remains a shrine to his brilliance, his very presence was an inspiration; Boca won four trophies in two seasons with him watching enthusiastically from his private box. In a manner that was to become a pattern, though, it did not last. He fell out with the club president and was gone.

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • MLB Black Friday Deals: Scouts and execs weigh in on 10 best free agent bargains available on the market

    With insight from scouts and executives, here are 10 potential value signings, with a guess as to where each will land.

  • If Washington wants to keep Alex Smith, it's time to give Dwayne Haskins a fresh start

    Washington made a disastrous decision to draft Dwayne Haskins, and its become even more obvious if the team keeps Alex Smith in 2021.

  • Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photo with Ayesha, children

    "Bless up! Amen.

  • Robert Griffin III and more lineup changes after Ravens' COVID outbreak

    The Ravens and their potential COVID replacements.

  • Texans faked an injury to save a timeout

    The Texans may find themselves in hot water with the league after they engaged in some poor sportsmanship to get themselves a free timeout in their Thanksgiving win over the Lions. With eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Texans realized they had 12 players on the field on defense. Two players, A.J. Moore [more]

  • Report: Pacers offered Celtics Myles Turner and first-rounder in Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade

    Gordon Hayward reportedly wanted to join the Pacers.

  • Cowboys assistant Markus Paul dies day after medical event

    Dallas Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul died Wednesday, a day after being taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the team's facility. Paul was in his third season with the Cowboys after previous being a strength and conditioning coach with the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, New York Jets and 12 seasons with the New York Giants.

  • How Detroit Lions' Matt Patricia compares to other head coaching hires made in 2018

    Matt Patricia has struggled with the Detroit Lions. Three of the other hires in 2018 — Mike Vrabel, Matt Nagy, Frank Reich — have been to the playoffs

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: 3 quarterbacks in the top 5?

    See where the top quarterback prospects land in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports

  • COVID-19 cancels UFC Vegas 15 main event

    Saturday's UFC Vegas 15 heavyweight headliner between top contenders Curtis Blaydes and Derrick was canceled on the morning of Friday's weigh-in. Just as the UFC Vegas 15 weigh-in was about to get underway, news broke that Blaydes had tested positive for COVID-19. The news was first reported by UFC broadcast partner ESPN. UFC officials hope to quickly reschedule the bout for December, but it obviously had to be removed from the UFC Vegas 15 fight card slated for Nov. 28 at the Apex. The co-main event light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Devin Clark is expected to take headlining status with the removal of Blaydes vs. Lewis. Could Blaydes vs. Lewis bolster a depleted UFC 256 fight card? If moved to December, the bout could potentially help to bolster the Dec. 12 UFC 256 fight card. UFC 256 was originally slated to feature three championship bouts, but all three were lost to various concerns. Currently, UFC 256 features a quick return by UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno. Figueiredo made the first defense of his belt at UFC 255 with a first-round submission of Alex Perez. On the same fight card, Moreno also stopped his opponent, Brandon Royval, in the first round of their featured preliminary bout. If Blaydes vs. Lewis could be rebooked for Dec. 12, it would add some needed firepower to the UFC 256 fight card. TRENDING > Mike Tyson tells UFC’s Joe Rogan he’s fighting Roy Jones Jr. because of Bob Sapp Trending Video > Dana White explains why Michael Chandler isn’t fighting Tony Ferguson (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)