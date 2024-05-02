Ali Howard commits to Lady Vols

Ali Howard committed to Tennessee soccer.

“First of all, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game I love and walking with me every step of this journey,” Howard announced. “With that being said I’m extremely happy and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to The University of Tennessee!!!! This would not be possible without the constant support of my family, friends, coaches, teammates, trainers and of course God! I would like to thank coach Joe, coach Jon, coach Becky, and coach Marty for believing in me and giving me this incredible opportunity to be a Lady Vol. I can’t wait to represent my home state in orange and white! Oh… and GO VOLS.”

Howard is from Briarcrest Christian School in Eads, Tennessee. She is the daughter of former professional and United States men’s national soccer team goalkeeper Tim Howard.

