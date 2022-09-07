Ali Gaye reaches out to Jordan Travis following targeting penalty

During the third quarter of Monday night’s game against Florida State, Ali Gaye was ejected from the game when he was flagged for targeting.

Targeting has been a hot topic in all of college football for the past few years with questions of ‘What is targeting?’ ‘Should the player be kicked out of the game?’ ‘Is a suspension for the rest of that game and part of the next game a just ruling?’

When it comes to the hit Gaye made on Travis, there was no question whether or not it was targeting. After the game, he apparently reached out to Travis to apologize.

Respect to Ali Gaye for reaching out to me. I really appreciate that, and it shows what type of person he is. It’s a part of football, and I wish nothing but the best for him💯💯 — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) September 6, 2022

Between Gaye getting ejected and Maason Smith getting injured in the first drive of the game, the defensive line for LSU is in a rough spot.

Luckily, the Tigers play against Southern on Saturday night so Brian Kelly has some time to get the defensive line ironed out before LSU enters SEC play in a few weeks.

Ali Gaye just reminded us why targeting exists pic.twitter.com/17Yi1NsSWW — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 5, 2022

