Ali Abdelaziz: Kamaru Usman knocks out ‘coward’ Canelo Alvarez in three rounds

MIAMI, Fla. – Ali Abdelaziz has made a bold prediction for a potential boxing match between Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez.

Abdelaziz, the Dominance MMA chief who manages Usman and an array of other high-proifle fighters, is pushing for the UFC welterweight champion to get his desired boxing match against Alvarez. Despite UFC president Dana White not being on board with the idea just yet, Abdelaziz said he really likes Usman’s chances against Alvarez.

“Kamaru will knock him out in three rounds,” Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie. “You cannot say no to Kamaru. He’s a guy who comes from Africa. He jumped a lot of obstacles. I believe in Kamaru. This is the difference between me and other people. I believe in him, I live with him, I breathe with him, I die with him, I fight with him. He’s a special person in my life.

“How many street fights have me and Kamaru been to? We’ve been in a lot of street fights, and I have to believe in him. I believe Kamaru can beat any man alive.”

Abdelaziz said that Usman, who’s No. 1 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings and No. 2 on the USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie list, didn’t just want to test himself against any boxer. He wanted to go straight for the best. Abdelaziz also took a jab at boxers for their unwillingness to cross over into MMA.

“I know (Usman) didn’t want to fight Jake Paul; he didn’t want to fight Logan Paul,” Abdelaziz said. “He said I’m the pound-for-pound king in MMA, I want to fight the pound-for-pound coward in boxing because I think all these boxers are cowards because none of them want to come to MMA.

“They all want to come to boxing, but at the end of the day, in a street fight, who’s the baddest man on the planet? They cannot quote Canelo as the baddest man on the planet. They cannot quote Canelo the pound-for-pound best boxer because if they both in the street, who’s gonna win? Kamaru would beat his ass like he stole something.”

Usman, 34, is on a 19-fight overall winning streak and hasn’t lost since his second professional bout in May 2013. He’s successfully defended his UFC welterweight title five times with two wins each over Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal, and a victory over Gilbert Burns.