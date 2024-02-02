Algona's Alex Manske, seen here during a game in 2023, has committed to Iowa State.

Iowa State football landed its first commitment in the 2025 recruiting class – from 3-star Algona quarterback Alex Manske – on Thursday.

Manske was ranked the No. 7 player in the Des Moines Register’s rankings of the junior class, released in December. He is ranked the No. 4 player in Iowa, No. 36 quarterback in the 2025 class, and the No. 515 player overall by 247Sports Composite.

The Algona junior chose the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

In his junior season, Manske completed 60.7% of his passes for 1,787 yards and 17 touchdowns. He added 714 yards and 12 additional scores on the ground. Manske even played defense for Algona, totaling 39.5 tackles and two interceptions.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Algona quarterback Alex Manske commits to Iowa State football