Algeria vs Burkina Faso LIVE! AFCON 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today
Algeria are looking to win their first game at an Africa Cup of Nations since winning the final way back in 2019 when they meet Burkina Faso in Group D later today. A second exit at the group stage of the AFCON would have scarcely been believable when Riyad Mahrez and company lifted the title four years ago but that could be a possibility should they fail to win, potentially extending their winless run to five games in this tournament.
Algeria drew with Angola in their opening game and meet a team in Burkina Faso who made it to the semi-finals two years ago. The Stallions managed to beat group minnows Mauritania in their opening game and are looking to take control of the group.
That represented the first time Burkina Faso have ever won their first game at an AFCON as they look to go one better this time around. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!
Algeria vs Burkina Faso latest news
GOAL! Bounedjah levels the score
GOAL! VAR awards Konate header
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: CHANCE FOR ALGERIA!
15:17 , Jonathan Gorrie
53 mins: Bounedjah misses from close range! He really should have scored with a back post header.
GOAL! Algeria 1-1 Burkina Faso | Baghdad Bounedjah '50
15:15 , Jonathan Gorrie
50 mins: Baghdad Bounedjah bundles one in from close range to bring Algeria level!
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Frantic start
15:14 , Jonathan Gorrie
49 mins: Konate inches away from making the right connection from a cut-back.
The Stallions are running rampant.
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Back underway!
15:08 , Jonathan Gorrie
Away we go!
HT: Algeria 0-1 Burkina Faso
14:55 , Jonathan Gorrie
Konate's goal the difference!
GOAL! Algeria 0-1 Burkina Faso | Mohamed Konate '45
14:52 , Jonathan Gorrie
45 mins: GOAL!
Konate's powerful header is given after a VAR check!
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: GOAL RULED OUT!
14:51 , Jonathan Gorrie
45 mins: Konate thinks he's given Burkina Faso the lead with a powerful header but he's flagged offside!
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Stallions unlucky
14:42 , Jonathan Gorrie
38 mins: Konate almost gets on the end of a cross but is flagged for offside.
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: CHANCE FOR ALGERIA!
14:29 , Jonathan Gorrie
26 mins: Bounedjah rounds the keeper but can't direct his shot goalward! Huge missed chance.
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Stallions growing
14:25 , Jonathan Gorrie
21 mins: Burkina Faso are starting to get more of a foothold here.
Kabore's inswinging fre-kick causes issues but is eventually cleared.
Algeria vs Senegal: All Algeria
14:14 , Jonathan Gorrie
13 mins: Feghouli has gone close a couple of times now with Mahrez, Bentaleb and Ait-Nouri all finding him.
Zerrouki has just seen a shot saved by Koffi, who does well to get down to his right.
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Atal looking lively
14:10 , Jonathan Gorrie
06 mins: Mahrez and Atal down the right hand channel are causing problems.
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Early chance for The Stallions
14:07 , Jonathan Gorrie
03 mins: Kabore almost in but the keeper does well to collect.
That pace in behind Algeria's high line could prove a key to success.
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: KICK-OFF!
14:03 , Jonathan Gorrie
Away we go!
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: 2019 holders facing exit
13:26 , Jonathan Gorrie
Yet to win a game at the AFCON since lifting the title in 2019, Algeria are facing up to the prospect of another group stage exit.
Confirmed Burkina Faso lineup
13:11 , Jonathan Gorrie
Koffi; Nagalo, Kabore, Taposoba, Konate; Dayo, Tapsoba, Sangae; Toure, Guira, Yago
Confirmed Algeria lineup
13:10 , Jonathan Gorrie
Mandrea; Atal, Ait Nouri, Bensebani, Mandi; Bentaleb, Feghouli, Zerrouki; Mahrez, Belail, Bouedjah
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Latest odds
12:10 , Jonathan Gorrie
Algeria: 4/6
Burkina Faso: 4/1
Draw: 12/5
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Head to head (h2h) history and results
11:48 , Jonathan Gorrie
Both of these teams' meetings in qualification for the last World Cup ended in draws.
Algeria wins: 7
Burkina Faso wins: 6
Draws: 5
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Score prediction today
11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
The Stallions have picked up a confidence-boosting win and will know any result here virtually puts them in the next round.
A 1-1 draw.
Burkina Faso team news vs Algeria today
11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie
Bournemouth winger Dango Ouattara was unexpectedly absent from the squad for Burkina Faso's win over Mauritania.
Bertrand Traore netted the only goal off the bench so will hope to return to the XI.
Algeria team news vs Burkina Faso today
11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie
Experienced attackers Islam Slimani and Sofiane Feghouli could be elevated into the starting line-up after Algeria's limp performance in their opening game.
Youcef Belaili may find himself dropped with it unlikely that Riyad Mahrez or goalscorer Baghdad Bounedjah will be benched.
Welcome
11:23 , Jonathan Gorrie
Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Algeria's clash with Burkina Faso.
Kick-off from Stade de la Paix is at 2pm GMT.