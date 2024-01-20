Algeria vs Burkina Faso LIVE! AFCON 2024 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Algeria vs Burkina Faso – LIVE!

Algeria are looking to win their first game at an Africa Cup of Nations since winning the final way back in 2019 when they meet Burkina Faso in Group D later today. A second exit at the group stage of the AFCON would have scarcely been believable when Riyad Mahrez and company lifted the title four years ago but that could be a possibility should they fail to win, potentially extending their winless run to five games in this tournament.

Algeria drew with Angola in their opening game and meet a team in Burkina Faso who made it to the semi-finals two years ago. The Stallions managed to beat group minnows Mauritania in their opening game and are looking to take control of the group.

That represented the first time Burkina Faso have ever won their first game at an AFCON as they look to go one better this time around. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Algeria vs Burkina Faso latest news

GOAL! Bounedjah levels the score

GOAL! VAR awards Konate header

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: CHANCE FOR ALGERIA!

15:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

53 mins: Bounedjah misses from close range! He really should have scored with a back post header.

GOAL! Algeria 1-1 Burkina Faso | Baghdad Bounedjah '50

15:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

50 mins: Baghdad Bounedjah bundles one in from close range to bring Algeria level!

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Frantic start

15:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

49 mins: Konate inches away from making the right connection from a cut-back.

The Stallions are running rampant.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Back underway!

15:08 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

HT: Algeria 0-1 Burkina Faso

14:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

Konate's goal the difference!

GOAL! Algeria 0-1 Burkina Faso | Mohamed Konate '45

14:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: GOAL!

Konate's powerful header is given after a VAR check!

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: GOAL RULED OUT!

14:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

45 mins: Konate thinks he's given Burkina Faso the lead with a powerful header but he's flagged offside!

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Stallions unlucky

14:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

38 mins: Konate almost gets on the end of a cross but is flagged for offside.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: CHANCE FOR ALGERIA!

14:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

26 mins: Bounedjah rounds the keeper but can't direct his shot goalward! Huge missed chance.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Stallions growing

14:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

21 mins: Burkina Faso are starting to get more of a foothold here.

Kabore's inswinging fre-kick causes issues but is eventually cleared.

Algeria vs Senegal: All Algeria

14:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

13 mins: Feghouli has gone close a couple of times now with Mahrez, Bentaleb and Ait-Nouri all finding him.

Zerrouki has just seen a shot saved by Koffi, who does well to get down to his right.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Atal looking lively

14:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

06 mins: Mahrez and Atal down the right hand channel are causing problems.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Early chance for The Stallions

14:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

03 mins: Kabore almost in but the keeper does well to collect.

That pace in behind Algeria's high line could prove a key to success.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: KICK-OFF!

14:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: 2019 holders facing exit

13:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Yet to win a game at the AFCON since lifting the title in 2019, Algeria are facing up to the prospect of another group stage exit.

Confirmed Burkina Faso lineup

13:11 , Jonathan Gorrie

Koffi; Nagalo, Kabore, Taposoba, Konate; Dayo, Tapsoba, Sangae; Toure, Guira, Yago

Confirmed Algeria lineup

13:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Mandrea; Atal, Ait Nouri, Bensebani, Mandi; Bentaleb, Feghouli, Zerrouki; Mahrez, Belail, Bouedjah

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Latest odds

12:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Algeria: 4/6

Burkina Faso: 4/1

Draw: 12/5

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Head to head (h2h) history and results

11:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Both of these teams' meetings in qualification for the last World Cup ended in draws.

Algeria wins: 7

Burkina Faso wins: 6

Draws: 5

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Score prediction today

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Stallions have picked up a confidence-boosting win and will know any result here virtually puts them in the next round.

A 1-1 draw.

Burkina Faso team news vs Algeria today

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bournemouth winger Dango Ouattara was unexpectedly absent from the squad for Burkina Faso's win over Mauritania.

Bertrand Traore netted the only goal off the bench so will hope to return to the XI.

Algeria team news vs Burkina Faso today

11:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Experienced attackers Islam Slimani and Sofiane Feghouli could be elevated into the starting line-up after Algeria's limp performance in their opening game.

Youcef Belaili may find himself dropped with it unlikely that Riyad Mahrez or goalscorer Baghdad Bounedjah will be benched.

Algeria vs Burkina Faso: TV channel and live stream

11:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1.55pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Welcome

11:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Algeria's clash with Burkina Faso.

Kick-off from Stade de la Paix is at 2pm GMT.