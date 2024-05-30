Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic: “Aouar is a quality player.”

Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic discussed Houssem Aouar’s place in the team.

Despite a disappointing campaign – only 16 goals in Serie A with 4 goals to his name – in his first year with Roma, Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic still believes in Aouar.

He included him in the list of players called up for the matches against Guinea and Uganda valid for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

During today’s press conference, Petkovic explained his motivation behind calling up Aouar after the underwhelming season with the Giallorossi.

“He is a quality player who has shown he has the ability to have a place in this team. I spoke with De Rossi and we talked about him. He fits very well into this group,” said the Swiss technician.