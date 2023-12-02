Alfreton Town P-P Walsall: FA Cup second round tie called off just minutes before kick-off

Non-league Alfreton Town's FA Cup second round tie with League Two side Walsall was called off due to a frozen pitch just minutes before kick-off.

The match was scheduled to be broadcast on BBC One with a 12:30 GMT start but the match officials deemed the Impact Arena surface to be unplayable.

National League North club Alfreton are attempting to reach the third round for the first time in their history.

The game will be rearranged for a date yet to be confirmed.

The ground had filled up with fans after volunteers and club staff had worked hard to roll off covers they hoped had prevented the freezing temperatures from affecting the pitch.

However, referee Sam Allison made the decision to call the game off just after 12:20 GMT, less than 10 minutes before the scheduled kick-off.

The decision was met with boos from the home supporters who had turned up hoping to see a cup upset but Walsall boss Mat Sadler felt the correct call had been made.

"As soon as I walked in, I thought this game is going to be off. It was rock hard and I knew it wasn't going to get any warmer," he told BBC Match of the Day Live.

"I know they've tried to wait as long as they possibly can to see if we can get it played but I don't think it was ever going to be played - it just looked dangerous to me.

"We all wanted to play because we don't want a logjam of games but I think common sense has prevailed. The goalmouth is rock hard - it wasn't safe and it was the right decision to call it off."

Crewe's FA Cup tie with Bristol Rovers and several National League matches had already fallen to the cold snap, along with several games in Scotland.