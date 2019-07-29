Alfred Morris visiting the Saints

The Saints are clearly in the market for some veteran running back depth, and they’re bringing another one in for a good tire-kicking.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Alfred Morris is on his way to New Orleans for a visit.

The Saints also had Theo Riddick in for a workout yesterday, so it’s clearly an area they’re interested in.

The 30-year-old Morris ran well in a reserve role for the 49ers last year, with 501 yards from scrimmage (428 rushing, 73 receiving). He’s never matched the three straight 1,000 yard seasons he put up his first three years in Washington, but he’d be a decent backup.

The Saints let Mark Ingram walk this offseason, replacing him with Latavius Murray, but their continued look at the market suggests they are looking for something more or something different.