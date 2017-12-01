Alfred Morris just had his best game vs. Redskins since he was a Redskin

Since leaving the Washington Redskins, Alfred Morris has has been limited for the Dallas Cowboys. That is until he started against his former team.

For the Washington Redskins, there is probably nothing worse than losing to the Dallas Cowboys twice in one season and basically being eliminated from the playoffs in that loss.

That is until you realize that a large reason for the loss was a former Redskin playing on the Cowboys.

Alfred Morris rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown against his former team. To add insult to injury there is this:

Alfred Morris w/ his 1st 100 yard game since 2015 season v. Cowboys — Dan Hellie (@DanHellie) December 1, 2017

That 100 yard performance was on Jan 3, 2016 where the Redskins won 34-23 in Dallas. That also happens to be the last game the Redskins beat the Cowboys.

In his previous 23 games for the Cowboys rushed for a total of 539 yards. Saving it all up for the Redskins. His lone touchdown would put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter going up 31-14.

Even without Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys found another way to rip oput the hearts of Redskins' fans.

With Washington, the 29-year-old had 29 touchdowns in four seasons with the team. He also reached 1,000 yards in three of those seasons. Of course nothing can beat the magical run he had with the team his rookie year with 1,613 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

