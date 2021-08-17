Alfred Morris among Giants cuts as they trim roster

Alfred Morris running with ball Giants white uniform

NFL teams had to get their training camp rosters trimmed down by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and the Giants did just that early in the morning.

Veteran RB Alfred Morris, who re-signed with Big Blue following his 2020 campaign with them, was among three transactions made. Safety Chris Milton was the other veteran let go by New York.

To reach the 86 threshold, the Giants also placed cornerback Jarren Williams on IR with a quad injury.

Morris rejoined the Giants on Aug. 2, and got in the first preseason contest against the Jets. However, he produced minus-four yards on the night on his two carries.

Despite his contributions last season -- 238 yards and one touchdown on 55 carries -- Morris was always on the outside looking in with a younger Devontae Booker on the squad with Saquon Barkley returning.

As for Milton, he is in his sixth NFL season, but the safety position is also crowded.

These are just the first two cuts the Giants will have to go through, as the next couple of weeks will see even more roster trimming.