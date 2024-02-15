Alford's little kick just what Lobos fans needed

Feb. 14—If cherry and silver course through your veins and you find yourself humming "eat 'em up" over your morning toast, the visual at the end of Tuesday night's college basketball game in Reno, Nev., brought a smile to your face.

A big one.

Lobo fans far and wide were riding high on Valentine's Day thanks to a late-game rally that produced an 83-82 win at Nevada and a regular-season sweep of the Wolf Pack. For the moment it injected hope into a season that is quickly becoming an uncomfortably fast roller coaster ride at a roadside carnival.

More to the point, it was a sweep of former coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal.

Even more so, it was the sight of Alford kicking the scorer's table out of frustration after Jamal Mashburn Jr. — dubbed "Money Mash" on social media in the minutes after the game — drained a clutch go-ahead 3-pointer from the corner with 22.8 seconds left.

Maligned during a recent shooting slump, Mashburn broke out of it in a huge way by hitting all three of his 3-point tries against the Wolf Pack. The last two came in the final 75 seconds and proved to be the difference. The last one came on a defensive breakdown in which Mashburn's defender was standing 15 feet away when Donovan Dent's pass found Mashburn's hands.

That, alone, was enough to get Alford kicking mad. As Pack point guard Kenan Blackshear dribbled the ball upcourt and called timeout with 16 seconds left, the CBS Sports Network cameras caught the former Lobo leader as he turned his back to the court and bent it like Beckham with a right sneaker into the scorer's table, spiking a water bottle onto a chair.

"Frustration from Alford," said play-by-play man Carter Blackburn. "They give up back-to-back 3s."

The UNM defense — specifically that of old man Jermarl Baker Jr. (his words, not mine) as he guarded Blackshear in the waning seconds — held, and the Lobos had their biggest road win of the season. Just like that, fans emerged from their cocoons and started beating their chests again.

Out of the Big Dance heading into the game, the Lobos were suddenly a bracketology darling after securing their eighth win away from home.

Really, though, it wasn't so much about the team as it was the fans and the anger of their former leader. For years they had to sit back and listen to Alford and his perfectly manicured hair talk glowingly about The Pit, the fans and all things neato about LoboLand while wearing another school's colors.

Eleven years earlier he'd left town, taking the UCLA job and all the perks that came with it. It came just days after he signed a 10-year extension with the Lobos, just days after he coached them to one of the most painful losses in school history.

Neal was hired as his replacement a few days later and, as everyone knows, the house of cards that was their version of Camelot started to crumble. Nearly a decade of irrelevance soon followed. No 20-win seasons, no NCAA bids, not even a trip to the NIT.

Say this for Lobo fans: They never forget.

No one can blame Alford for taking the UCLA job, but it doesn't mean there's not a mountainous grudge left behind, especially when his days in Westwood bottomed out and he took a job at a conference rival and immediately started kicking sand in UNM's face.

They certainly enjoyed the 34-point blowout of the Wolf Pack on Jan. 28 in The Pit, a game where the Lobos may or may not (but probably did) pour it on in the final few minutes. You can bet the house they enjoyed watching a 1-point win on the road in front of Alford's fans even more.

By any metric, having your heart broken is far worse than getting hammered.

While it may not be personal for Alford and Neal — and especially the Wolf Pack fans, who have nothing invested — it very much hits home for UNM fans who refuse to let old wounds heal.

Until the next time the teams meet, the one thing Lobos fans can hang onto is their former coach getting uncharacteristically mad and taking it out on that poor message board in front of his bench.

For now, all is good in LoboLand.

Will Webber is the sports editor for The New Mexican. Contact him at wwebber@sfnewmexican.com.