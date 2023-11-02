Alford: Knight was Indiana's general in battle
Nevada basketball head coach Steve Alford discusses the challenges and rewards of playing for Bob Knight at Indiana and how the coach's legacy should be remembered.
Nevada basketball head coach Steve Alford discusses the challenges and rewards of playing for Bob Knight at Indiana and how the coach's legacy should be remembered.
The controversial three-time NCAA champion head coach died Wednesday at 83 years old.
Every sport is looking to grow its base, especially with younger converts who can become long-term customers. The challenge for NASCAR has long been fraught with danger.
Tweed took over as ACFC interim coach on June 14 after the firing of Freya Coombe and instantly exceeded expectations.
What happened to Hamlin, even as he was given clearance to return by doctors and has been practicing, is still never far from his teammates' minds.
It’s never too early to keep an eye on potential Naismith Player of the Year winners. Here are seven players, and a few honorable mentions, who are on the preseason shortlist as favorites to win.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
After Tyler from Spartanburg shined a spotlight on the Tigers, it's up to Clemson to perform against Notre Dame.
Which QB is MVP? Who emerges from a jam-packed Defensive Player of the Year field? Who are the top rookies? Here are Nate Tice's picks.
Welcome to the club, Texas. 62 years after the franchise debuted as the Washington Senators, the Rangers are finally champions.
Will Levis threw four touchdowns in his NFL debut last week against the Atlanta Falcons.
An old Michigan nemesis helped set a unique precedent involving Roger Goodell showing solidarity with an NCAA ruling and punishment.
David Walker is the second Bears coach to leave the team in the middle of the season.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 9. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Titans and Steelers.
The Diamondbacks could not stop the Rangers' shortstop in the World Series.
O'Connell is getting his shot.
Despite all the sacks, Sanders still has the third-best passing grade in the country, according to PFF, behind Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and LSU’s Jayden Daniels.
Are you ready for the 2023 World Series? Let's play ball!
The first of the month has arrived, and fantasy analyst Dan Titus is here to collect all the data surrounding NBA rookies in the early going.
Pressure is mounting for Green Bay's quarterback to perform.
It can be tough to drop some of your late draft picks this early in the season, but you're better off moving on when it comes to these five players.